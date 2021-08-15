One billion audio streams! BTS' Jimin achieves a staggering record with JUST 5 solo songs leaving fans ecstatic — read tweets

BTS vocalist Park Jimin is loved by fans all over the world. He is one of the members with one of the strongest solo fan bases globally. Today, he has achieved a record that should make everyone sit up and notice his awesome talent. Jimin's solo songs have completed one billion audio streams on three platforms, SoundCloud, Spotify and YouTube. Jimin's distinct vocals set him apart from the rest. As we know, he has sing the high notes really well. Some of his solo songs that are hugely popular are Filter, Promise and Serendipity. Jimin is known as the IT Boy of the K-Pop industry and this is proof. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – Salman Khan to star in a comedy film, Pawan Kalyan's massy avatar in Bheemla Nayak and more

The young man is adored for his vocals, stage presence and charisma. He is also known to be very humble. Jimin's gesture of doing a full bow for ARMY as Butter achieved records on the Billboard Hot 100 charts endeared him to millions. Jimin has never failed to acknowledge fans and his sense of gratitude shows his character. Also Read - Popular south-Korean singer Lee Hyun REVEALS which BTS member he believes is the 'most handsome' and his answer will make ARMY elated

Jimin has surpassed 1 BILLION streams across 3 platforms. He is the 1st & ONLY Korean soloist to acheive this milestone. Congratulations Jimin!!! ???

1 BILLION STREAMS FOR JIMIN#Jimin1BillionAudioStreams pic.twitter.com/3UXw1OaIGU — Sam⁷ (@yoongi_cuddle) August 15, 2021

with only 5 unpromoted solo song Jimin has surpassed 1B STREAMS across 3 platforms, which makes him THE FIRST & ONLY Korean soloist to achieve this feat!? that’s how the sole IT BOY title-holder rolls! CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN

1 BILLION STREAMS FOR JIMIN#Jimin1BillionAudioStreams pic.twitter.com/aDZyADpoLb — Nina?✨Jimin’s 이삐✨? (@serendiphori4) August 15, 2021

Jimin has surpassed 1 BILLION streams across 3 platforms with only 5 unpromoted solo songs. Congratulations Jimin! #Jimin1BillionAudioStreams pic.twitter.com/qBFxLQkbbO — jimin pics (@jimipics) August 15, 2021

legend park jimin,, reached billion streams with just five (5) songs can't even imagine how record breaking pjm1 will be !! #Jimin1BillionAudioStreams

congratulations jimin

1 BILLION STREAMS FOR JIMIN#JIMIN #지민 pic.twitter.com/1VwhfLSvlK — jimin's smile therapy (@luvfromimi) August 15, 2021

No but this is insane. With 5 songs on YT, Spotify and SC he did it. King. #Jimin1BillionAudioStreams pic.twitter.com/XxyDkWUDaF — Necy⁷ (@ToTheMoonKM13) August 15, 2021

Jimin has surpassed 1B streams across 3 platform (Spotify, SC, Youtube)#Jimin1BillionAudioStreams

1 BILLION STREAMS FOR JIMIN Congratulations to our IT BOY pic.twitter.com/qTCsabYgKh — Daria⁷ ⚔ (@agustdrkives) August 15, 2021

The young man from Busan was attracted to the performing arts since childhood. He is a trained martial artist and contemporary dancer. Jimin's feat is nothing short of staggering. While BTS is shattering records with songs like Butter and Permission To Dance, their artistes are also creating ripples on an individual levels. Way to go, Jimin! Also Read - BTS: Throwback to the time when Jin won hearts for saying he did sacrifice LOVE for his band members - watch video