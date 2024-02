Oppenheimer and Barbie were the global movies of 2023 from Hollywood. The Barbieheimer mania was real, and an epic moment in the world of cinema. Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy has become the object of affection for women all over the globe after his terrific and charismatic performance as Robert J Oppenheimer from Christopher Nolan's movie Oppenheimer. Women dote on his chiselled features, eyes and homegrown Irish charm, which is quite irresistible. The star has been sought after by publications all over. The actor posed on the cover of GQ magazine and that has got all desis talking. Also Read - Oscars 2024 nominations: Lily Gladstone, Oppenheimer create history

Netizens unimpressed with stylists' work on Cillian Murphy

In the pic, we can see him in a light blue silk shirt worn over black pants. He is wearing a funky belt with a black vest under the shirt. The hair of the star has been styled like a rockstar. The look has got a thumbs down from many. His female fans feel Cillian Murphy looks the best in formals. Many have also compared him to Govinda. Take a look at the reactions below...

This is the worst this man has ever looked pic.twitter.com/4kfBJ4JeTJ — Hetal (@heyytal) February 14, 2024

Majnu bhai look — Sameer Sewak (@Naa_Cheese) February 14, 2024

Ekdum 90s hero Govinda look — divya trivedi (@trivedidivya) February 14, 2024

Rangeela ? — amod (@amodkanthe) February 14, 2024

Why he dressed like an 80s Bollywood aspirant? — Asian Cityzen (@AsianCityzen) February 14, 2024

Cillian Murphy Big Boss edition — CA Ruchit Shah (@RoohHitHai) February 14, 2024

They made him into the 90s Govinda. Brilliant! ?? — Nishad (@coolverine09) February 14, 2024

We can see that the star is being compared to many Bollywood heroes. Cillain Murphy is one of the strongest contenders to pick up the Oscar for Best Actor for Oppenheimer.