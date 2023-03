BTS member Kim Taehyung is currently seen as himself in a variety show called Jinny's Kitchen. The BTS singer has participated in the show which was shot in Mexico and also stars his friends Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Shik alongside other cast members. Jinny's Kitchen started airing in February. BTS ARMY and solo stans of Kim Taehyung have been watching. And infact, there has been a rise in viewership for the show in South Korea. And now, in a recent interview, Choi Woo Shik shared how he was impressed with V in Jinny's Kitchen. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V fans rally in support of earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria; Wooga Squad BFF Park Seo-joon pitches in with 100 million Korean won

Choi Woo Shik praises Kim Taehyung for his work in Jinny's Kitchen

BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung alongside Jung Yu Mi, Jeong Yumi, Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Shik is featuring on Jinny's Kitchen which is a new South Korean Variety show. In it, the celebs are seen setting up a restaurant selling South Korean fast food to tourists in Mexico. In a recent interview, Choi Woo Shik revealed that he was super impressed with his younger brother in Jinny's Kitchen. V and Choi Woo Shik of Parasite fame has known each other for years. However, in Jinny's Kitchen, V really impressed him. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V shows off his plating skills like a pro in 'Seo Jin's' cooking show; promo makes ARMY super excited [Watch Video]

Choi Woo Shik revealed that he got to see a very different side of Kim Taehyung in Jinny's Kitchen. He is new and whatever tasks were given to him, Taehyung would put his best foot forward. "I’ve always thought he was really young, just a dongsaeng. He exceeded my expectations. It was a sight to see," the actor from Oscar-winner Parasite said. BTS V and Jinny's Kitchen are trending in Hollywood News. The series is soon going to premiere on Amazon Prime. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung does a quick VLive; ARMY goes gaga listening to Jungkook singing in the background

Kim Taehyung on working in Jinny's Kitchen

BTS V was recently featured on a Magazine cover. And in the interview with the same magazine, he shared his experience of working in Jinny's Kitchen. The Run BTS singer shared that he realised he is quite good with his hand moments compared to his otherwise body functionality and speech. He shared he was quite fast while washing dishes.