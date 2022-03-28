Oscars 2022 turned out to be quite eventful. Films like CODA, Dune, The Power of the Dog took home the big honours. The surprise appearance of BTS for Disney made ARMYs very proud. This was not just it. Joe Jonas was seen on the red carpet wearing a black suit with shimmer done on it. The suit was from Louis Vuitton. Sophie Turner came in a red gown. Well, the suit donned by Joe Jonas was the same as what BTS J-Hope wore for the iconic GQ photoshoot for the year ender of 2021. Fans said they were happy to see their two worlds collide... Also Read - Ahan Shetty REVEALS why he doesn’t want father Suniel Shetty to produce his films

Joe Jonas usó el mismo traje que #Jhope usó para vogue pic.twitter.com/tpYt7OaqOl — ♡Jimtobermin⁷⟭⟬Jᵢₘᵢₙᵒˢᵗ? ˃ᴗ˂♡ (@PurpleWings_BTS) March 28, 2022

Jung Hoseok Fashion King ? — #GetWellSoonHobi ?? (@hobiciouss) March 28, 2022

BTS member J-Hope is down with COVID-19. The rapper and lead dancer of the K-Pop group was diagnosed with the virus some days back. While the rest of the members fly down to Las Vegas today, J-Hope will be joining them a week later. He does not have any major symptoms and is recovering at home. Some days back, J-Hope said that he was having traditional medicine to boost his immunity.

The Oscars 2022 was quite an affair. The main winners of the night were CODA (Best Picture), Will Smith, Jessica Chastain, Jane Campion and the sci-fi movie Dune that swept almost every technical award. J-Hope and rest of BTS will be present for the Grammys followed by four concerts in Las Vegas.