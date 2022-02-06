Coronavirus played a spoil sport the previous year and the Academy Awards could not happen in the way one expects it to be. However, this year, Oscars is expected to be as grander as ever. The exctiement is already at its peak for the 94th Academy Awards ceremony. And well, here comes an update. The nominations of Oscars 2022 will be out on 8th of February. Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan are going announce the nominations on the said date. Tracee Ross has been nominated for EMMY awards in the past while Leslie Jordan has won one. Also Read - Etharkkum Thunindhavan: Suriya starrer to drop this HUGE announcement about its release, teaser and trailer dates? [EXCLUSIVE]

The nominations will be announced on February 8, starting at 5:18 a.m. PT/8:18 a.m. ET. The event will be aired lived on multiple platforms including Also Read - Republic Day 2022: Suriya fans trend ICONIC Jai Bhim scene after citing lack of appreciation for Dr. Ambedkar – view tweets

As it got announced that nominations will be out soon, many started predicting who will find a place and who wont. Among the top names of celebrities - Will Smith (King Richard), Lady Gaga (House of Gucci), Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog), and others are being predicted to be in the race. It hasn't been revealed as yet who will be the host of the main event but we sure are expecting a bunch of celebs marking their attendance, Also Read - Trending South News Today: Jai Bhim, Marakkar in Oscar race; KGF 2 vs Laal Singh Chaddha confirmed; Dulquer Salmaan contracts COVID-19 and more