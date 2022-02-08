's fans were in for a shock as Jai Bhim failed to get an Oscar nomination. They were hopeful after Rotten Tomatoes’ editor Jacqueline Coley seemed pretty confident that it would. She had tweeted about it. The nominations were announced on Tuesday by Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan. Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog, West Side Story have been nominated in the best film category. Jai Bhim was among the 276 films eligible to compete in the Best Picture category. Fans of the film are obviously disappointed. Wrote a fan, "Winning or losing is part of the game but #JaiBhim deserved to be in the best picture nomination list. Huge disappointment", the other fan commented, "Although #JaiBhim didnt make it to the final list of #Oscars It created an impact - Great win." Another fan tweeted, “Seriously , they deserved it! Hard luck but this is one such movie that made a huge impact in society change for humanity.” Have a look at some of the reactions below: Also Read - Oscars 2022 nominations: Lady Gaga gets ‘snubbed’ at the 94th Academy Awards; angry fans express disappointment

#JaiBhim couldn't make it but thats ok for us millions of fans you are always a winner sir. We are with you no matter what.Always proud to be your fan ?❤#OscarNoms #Suriya #EtharkkumThunidhavan #VaadiVasal pic.twitter.com/km3eTo2eg8 — cricketgeek (@RoshanSriram123) February 8, 2022

We tried, we earned great recognition, we succeeded. Naama epovo jeichutom Maara! That's all that matters at the end of the day. #JaiBhim #OscarNoms — Narayani M (@NarayaniM1) February 8, 2022

Winning or losing is part of the game but #JaiBhim deserved to be in the best picture nomination list. Huge disappointment. — Jigar Vyas (@jigar__vyas) February 8, 2022

Meanwhile fans of are celebrating as the actor was nominated in the Best Actor category for Tick Tick.. BOOM. They are expressing their joy using memes. Have a look at some of the reactions below: Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS ARMY supports RM, Kanye West deletes posts about Kim Kardashian, Oscars 2022 nominations and more

Have a look at the entire list of nominations below: Also Read - Oscars 2022 nominations: Suriya's Jai Bhim joins OSCARS trends as viral tweet leaks info on the film winning Best Film, Actor noms

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

(Belfast)

(The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Best Costume Design

Cruella (Jenny Beavan)

Cyrano (Massimo Cantini Parrini)

Dune (Jacqueline West)

Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira)

West Side Story (Paul Tazewell)

Best Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Original Score

Don’t Look Up (Nicholas Britell)

Dune (Hans Zimmer)

Encanto (Germaine Franco)

Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias)

The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood

Best Adapted Screenplay

CODA (Sian Heder)

Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe)

Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve)

The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)

The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast (Kenneth Branagh)

Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay & David Sirota)

Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)

King Richard

The Worst Person in the World

Best Animated Short

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Best Live Action Short

Ala Kachuu — Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Best Film Editing

Don’t Look Up (Hank Corwin)

Dune (Joe Walker)

King Richard (Pamela Martin)

The Power of the Dog (Peter Sciberras)

Tick, Tick… Boom! (Myron Kerstein & Andrew Weisblum)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

Best Animated Feature

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing With Fire

Best Documentary Short

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Best Original Song

“Be Alive” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott (King Richard)

“Dos Oruguitas” — Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)

“Down to Joy” — Van Morrison (Belfast)

“No Time to Die” — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die)

“Somehow You Do” — Diane Warren (Four Good Days)

Best Cinematography

Dune (Greig Fraser)

Nightmare Alley (Dan Lausten)

The Power of the Dog (Ari Wegner)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel)

West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski)

Best International Feature

Drive My Car (Japan)

Flee (Denmark)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Best Production Design

Dune (Zsuzsanna Sipos & Patrice Vermette)

Nightmare Alley (Tamara Deverell & Shane Vieau)

The Power of the Dog (Grant Major & Amber Richards)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Stefan Dechant & Nancy Haigh)

West Side Story (Rena DeAngelo & Adam Stockhausen)

Best Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

No Time to Die

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Actress

(The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)

(Being the Ricardos)

(Spencer)

Best Actor

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

(The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)

(King Richard)

(The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Drive My Car (Ryûsuke Hamaguchi)

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Are you all excited for the Oscar Awards which will be held on March 27? Are your predictions ready? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know.