fans are disappointed as the House of Gucci actress failed to get an Oscar nomination. The list of this year's Oscar nominees for best actress include for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter, Penélope Cruz for Parallel Mothers, for Being the Ricardos and for Spencer. It can be recalled that the actress had won an Oscar for A Star Is Born in the original song category. Her fans are expressing their disappointment on Twitter. Some are even using memes to express their emotions. "Lady gaga really spoke in an italian accent for 9 months only to be snubbed by the academy awards im fuming she put her whole gagussy in house of gucci and for what," a tweet read. Another fan commented, "Gaga CARRIED the entire film on her back and was the only watchable part." Read another tweet, "Can't believe gaga didn't get nominated." Have a look at some of the reactions below:

can’t believe gaga didn’t get nominated pic.twitter.com/PGIuL3wjG1 — hannah (@airdsangel) February 8, 2022

lady gaga really spoke in an italian accent for 9 months only to be snubbed by the academy awards im fuming she put her whole gagussy in house of gucci and for what — marie lina || @raulson_ (@enigmartpop) February 8, 2022

Gaga CARRIED the entire film on her back and was the only watchable part pic.twitter.com/ikg2DEhKFP — jonny (@sharkpizza) February 8, 2022

a star is born house of gucci golden globe✅ golden globe✅

critics choice✅ critics choice✅

SAG✅ SAG✅

BAFTA✅ BAFTA✅#Oscars ✅ Oscars ✖️ FUCK THE ACADEMY THIS IS RIGGED. LADY GAGA DESERVES BEST ACTRESS. pic.twitter.com/2VVoAAdolE — allure (@alluregaga2) February 8, 2022

Lady Gaga is one of the most popular international celebs. She has over 50 million followers on Instagram. Her real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta.