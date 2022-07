Comedian continues to ignore Hollywood star 's apology for slapping him onstage at the Oscars 2022. According to People, hours after Will's video apology, Chris took the stage at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta and went on to call Will Smith as Suge Smith in his latest gig. Also Read - Hollywood Weekly News Rewind: Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock again; BTS Jimin's dating rumours with Korean actress and more

"Everybody is trying to be a f---ing victim," Rock quoted as saying by People. He said further, "If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims. Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith ... I went to work the next day, I got kids." (Rock's reference of Smith as "Suge Smith" appeared to be a play on the name of currently jailed Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight.) "Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face," Chris added during the show.

In his apology video, Will reiterated that he had responded violently because Chris' joke referenced the hair loss that his wife suffers because of her medical condition known as alopecia. He said Jada had nothing to do with it while addressing a question about whether or not Jada, who was seen on camera rolling her eyes at Chris' joke had urged him to charge onto the stage, which turned out to be one of the biggest Hollywood news.

Will said that he reached out to Chris but the latter is not ready to talk. "So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable. And I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk,” he also apologised to Chris' mother, his family and his brother Tony Rock, who is very dear to him.

Will, who later resigned from the Academy and was banned from attending their ceremonies for the next 10 years, said in his statement, "I would like to publicly apologise to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."