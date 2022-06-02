Oscars 2022 slapgate: Jada Pinkett Smith wants Will Smith, Chris Rock to reconcile; says, 'We need them both'

Hollywood star found himself in hot soup following the incident at the Oscars 2022 where he slapped onstage, after the comedian made fun of Smith's wife 's bald head. Nearly two months after the infamous slapgate, Jada has openly addressed the issue and said that she wants her husband and the comedian to bury their differences. Also Read - Johnny Depp gets support from Chris Rock in defamation case, 'Believe all women… except Amber Heard'

On the June 1 episode of her Facebook series Red Table Talk, the actress-talk show host spoke about Will and Chris in detail. She decided to address the slap because the episode tackled alopecia. She opened the episode by saying that, "Considering what I've been through with my own health and what happened at the Oscars, thousands have reached out to me with their stories. I'm using this moment to give our alopecia family an opportunity to talk about what it's like to have this condition and to inform people about what alopecia actually is."

As per Variety, she then went on to address the Oscars 2022 slapgate and said, "Now about Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile. The state of the world today, we need them both. And we all actually need one another more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that's keep figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening."

Post the slap, Will Smith has been banned from attending any Academy event for the next 10 years, including the Oscars. He had won the Best Actor award for King Richard. After the incident, he also took to Instagram to apologise to Chris. "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally," read his statement.