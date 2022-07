Hollywood star has once again publicly apologised to comedian for slapping him onstage at the Oscars 2022 after the latter made fun of Smith's wife 's bald head. In a new video, the King Richard actor said he is deeply remorseful for his actions and his behaviour was unacceptable, adding that 'I made a mistake'. Also Read - Hollywood News Weekly Recap: Amber Heard, Johnny Depp fight continues; BTS hiatus; Zendaya-Tom Holland pregnancy reports

Answering why he didn't apologise to Chris in his acceptance speech, Will said, "I was fogged out by that point. It's all fuzzy. I've reached out to Chris and the message that came back is he's not ready to talk, and when he is, he will reach out. So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable. And I'm here whenever you're ready to talk."

Will reiterated that he had responded violently because Chris' joke referenced the hair loss that his wife suffers because of her medical condition known as alopecia. "I made a choice on my own, from my own experiences from my history with Chris. Jada had nothing to do with it, sorry babe. I wanna say sorry to my kids and my family. For the heat that I brought on all of us," Will said while addressing a question about whether or not Jada, who was seen on camera rolling her eyes at Chris' joke had urged him to charge onto the stage.

The Hollywood news maker also apologised to Chris' mother, his family and his brother Tony Rock. "It hurts me psychologically and emotionally to know I didn't live up to people's image and impression of me. Disappointing people is my central trauma. I hate when I let people down," he added.

“And the work I’m trying to do is, I am deeply remorseful and I’m trying to be remorseful without being ashamed of myself. ... So I would say to those people, I know it was confusing. I know it was shocking. But I promise you, I am deeply devoted and committed to putting light and love and joy into the world,” Will concluded.

After the slap incident, Will also took to Instagram to apologise to Chris in March. Post that Will has been banned from attending any Academy event for the next 10 years, including the Oscars. He had won the Best Actor award for King Richard.