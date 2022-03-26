Oscars 2022 is just around the corners. For better or for worse, regardless of the ups and downs the Academy Awards have seen in recent years and the criticism it has faced, the fact of the matter is that it still remains the most prestigious event in all of cinema, and that's unlikely to ever change. So, if like us, you, too, can't wait for Oscars night are extremely eager to know who'll take home the coveted Academy Awards, then you've landed at the right place as we've got all the highlights from the 94th Academy Awards for you right here. Check out who's hosting, who's performing, who's nominated and when and where you can watch this year's Oscars below: Also Read - RRR box office collection day 1: Here's how the SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan film compares to Baahubali 2, War, 2.0 and more

Venue: Oscars 2022 will be held at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Timing: The Oscars will take place at night on March 27, which, in India, will be early morning on 28th March.

When and where to watch in India: You can catch the Academy Awards live in India at 5 a.m., 28th March, on OTT via Disney Hotstar or on TV via Star Movies, Star Movies HD and Star World.

Hosts: Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes are hosting this year's Oscars.

Performers: , Billie Eilish, Finneas, Reba McEntire and Sebastian Yatra are the confirmed performers so far, with more surprised performances expected during the ceremony.

Special Tributes: The Academy is expected to pay rich tribute to two iconic franchises, The Godfather and James Bond, as this year marks the 50th and 60th anniversary respectively of both franchises.

Nominees

Best Film

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power Of The Dog

Best Director

Belfast – Kenneth Branagh

Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson

The Power Of The Dog– Jane Campion

Best Actor

Javier Bardem in Being The Ricardos

in The Power Of The Dog

in Tick, Tick… Boom!

in King Richard

in The Tragedy Of Macbeth

Best Actress

in The Eyes Of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman in The Lost Daughter

in Parallel Mothers

in Being The Ricardos

in Spencer

Best Supporting Actor

Ciaran Hinds in Belfast

Troy Kotsur in CODA

Jesse Plemons in The Power Of The Dog

JK Simmons in Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit McPhee in The Power Of The Dog

Best Supporting Actress

Jessica Chastain in The Eyes Of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman in The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz in Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman in Being The Ricardos

Kristen Stewart in Spencer

Best Animated Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Raya And The Last Dragon

Best Documentary

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer Of Soul

Writing With Fire

Best International Film

Drive My Car (Japan)

Flee (Denmark)

The Hand Of God (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak In The Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person In The World (Norway)

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person In The World

Best Adapted Screenplay

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power Of The Dog

Best Original Score

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power Of The Dog

Best Original Song

“Be Alive” from King Richard

“Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto

“Down To Joy” from Belfast

“No Time To Die” from No Time To Die

“Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days

Best Cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power Of The Dog

The Tragedy Of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Editing

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power Of The Dog

Tick Tick Boom

Best Costume Desssign

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes Of Tammy Faye

House Of Gucci

Best Production Design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power Of The Dog

The Tragedy Of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time To Die

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

All the very best to all the nominees.