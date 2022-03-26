Oscars 2022 is just around the corners. For better or for worse, regardless of the ups and downs the Academy Awards have seen in recent years and the criticism it has faced, the fact of the matter is that it still remains the most prestigious event in all of cinema, and that's unlikely to ever change. So, if like us, you, too, can't wait for Oscars night are extremely eager to know who'll take home the coveted Academy Awards, then you've landed at the right place as we've got all the highlights from the 94th Academy Awards for you right here. Check out who's hosting, who's performing, who's nominated and when and where you can watch this year's Oscars below: Also Read - RRR box office collection day 1: Here's how the SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan film compares to Baahubali 2, War, 2.0 and more
Venue: Oscars 2022 will be held at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Timing: The Oscars will take place at night on March 27, which, in India, will be early morning on 28th March.
When and where to watch in India: You can catch the Academy Awards live in India at 5 a.m., 28th March, on OTT via Disney Hotstar or on TV via Star Movies, Star Movies HD and Star World.
Hosts: Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes are hosting this year's Oscars.
Performers: Beyonce, Billie Eilish, Finneas, Reba McEntire and Sebastian Yatra are the confirmed performers so far, with more surprised performances expected during the ceremony.
Special Tributes: The Academy is expected to pay rich tribute to two iconic franchises, The Godfather and James Bond, as this year marks the 50th and 60th anniversary respectively of both franchises.
Nominees
Best Film
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power Of The Dog
West Side Story
Best Director
Belfast – Kenneth Branagh
Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson
The Power Of The Dog– Jane Campion
West Side Story – Steven Spielberg
Best Actor
Javier Bardem in Being The Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch in The Power Of The Dog
Andrew Garfield in Tick, Tick… Boom!
Will Smith in King Richard
Denzel Washington in The Tragedy Of Macbeth
Best Actress
Jessica Chastain in The Eyes Of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman in The Lost Daughter
Penelope Cruz in Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman in Being The Ricardos
Kristen Stewart in Spencer
Best Supporting Actor
Ciaran Hinds in Belfast
Troy Kotsur in CODA
Jesse Plemons in The Power Of The Dog
JK Simmons in Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit McPhee in The Power Of The Dog
Best Supporting Actress
Jessica Chastain in The Eyes Of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman in The Lost Daughter
Penelope Cruz in Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman in Being The Ricardos
Kristen Stewart in Spencer
Best Animated Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Raya And The Last Dragon
Best Documentary
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer Of Soul
Writing With Fire
Best International Film
Drive My Car (Japan)
Flee (Denmark)
The Hand Of God (Italy)
Lunana: A Yak In The Classroom (Bhutan)
The Worst Person In The World (Norway)
Best Original Screenplay
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person In The World
Best Adapted Screenplay
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power Of The Dog
Best Original Score
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power Of The Dog
Best Original Song
“Be Alive” from King Richard
“Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto
“Down To Joy” from Belfast
“No Time To Die” from No Time To Die
“Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days
Best Cinematography
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power Of The Dog
The Tragedy Of Macbeth
West Side Story
Best Editing
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power Of The Dog
Tick Tick Boom
Best Costume Desssign
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes Of Tammy Faye
House Of Gucci
Best Production Design
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power Of The Dog
The Tragedy Of Macbeth
West Side Story
Best Visual Effects
Dune
Free Guy
No Time To Die
Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
All the very best to all the nominees.
