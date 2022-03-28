Oscars 2022: Will Smith breaks down after slapping Chris Rock; issues apology to The Academy

The 94th Academy Awards turned out to be quite an eventful one. While the winners surprised many, an incident involving left everyone stunned. The actor won in the category of the Best Actor for King Richard at Oscars 2022, however, more than her win, his violent behaviour against shocked netizens. Chris Rock who had been hosting Oscars 2022 mentioned Smith's wife and her bold head. This left Will Smith furious who then climbed onto the stage to slap him. However, later he made an apology in his award acceptance speech. Also Read - Kumkum Bhagya star Pooja Banerjee reveals the name of her daughter; her old school method will make your hearts melt

During the speech, Will Smith apologised to The Academy and stated that he hopes he will get an invitation next year. He was in tears when he stated that love makes one do crazy things and that all he was doing is protecting his family. Will Smith in his speech said, "I just hope they didn't see that on TV. I want to say thank you to Venus and Serena and the entire Williams family for trusting me with your story. That's what I want to do. I want to be an ambassador of that kind of love and care and concern. I want to apologise to the academy. I want to apologise to my all my fellow nominees." He further added, "Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things."

Best Actor in a Leading Role goes to Will Smith for his incredible performance in 'King Richard' Congratulations! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/y0UTX48214 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

Social media is divided over this. Some are in support of Will Smith, while some are slamming the actor.