Oscars 2022 saw a rather shocking incident. Will Smith walked upto the stage and hit Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. He told him to, "keep my wife's name out of your f**king mouth". Chris Rock was on the stage to present the award for Best Documentary and made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's appearance. He said, "Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can't wait to see you." He was referring to her shaved head. The producer had announced last year she has shaved her head after a long battle with alopecia. She rolled her eyes at the joke.
Chris Rock's comment made Will Smith stand up and walk to the stage, and the former commented, "Uh oh....". Then Smith smacked Rock and walked back to his seat. Chris Rock was surprised and said, "Will Smith just smacked the s*** out of me."
Will Smith was heard yelling, "Keep my wife's name out your f***ing mouth," to which Rock said that it was just a GI Jane joke. Denzel Washington, Bradley Cooper, and Tyler Perry looked like they were trying to console Will Smith after that incident. This is how social media reacted on the same...
The awards have ended. Will Smith also left people emotional as he won Best Actor for King Richard.
