The 94th Academy Awards ceremony is happening now. This time, the list of presenters is very illustrious. We have Lady Gaga, Simu Liu and Samuel L. Jackson. Talking about performances, there is Beyonce and Billie Eilish with her brother Finneas. The film Power of the Dog is nominated for 12 awards, which is the highest number for this year. It is followed by Dune that stars Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet, Jason Momoa and others. The movie has 10 nominations. West Side Story and Belfast have seven nominations each. Take a look at the winners so far...

Best Sound Dune

The Oscar for Best Sound goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/0ACNaBsIgl — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

Best Cinematography Dune

The Oscar for Best Cinematography goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/CtNKYHlLnb — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

Best Actress in Supporting Role

Ariana De Bose for West Side Story

"There is indeed a place for us." - Ariana DeBose, Best Actress in a Supporting Role pic.twitter.com/gMyyuXbIrq — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

Best Documentary Short Subject - The Queen of Basketball

The Oscar for Best Documentary Short Subject goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/6Zo68X0fro — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

Best Visual Effects - Dune

The Oscar for Best Visual Effects goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/OGdWD84jcr — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

Best Short Film (Animated) - Windshield Wiper

The Oscar for Best Short Film (Animated) goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/xD7u6FG70H — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

Best Animated Feature Film - Yvett Merino for Enchanto

"People around the world are seeing themselves." - Yvett Merino, producer of 'Encanto'. pic.twitter.com/1SyUDSDFeZ — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Troy Kotsur for Coda

The Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/k8WdJD2QzS — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

Best International Feature Film

Ryusuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car

The Oscar for Best International Feature Film goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/obGccrLuIA — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

Best Live Action Short Film

The Long Goodbye - Riz Ahmed and Aneil Karia

The Oscar for Live Action Short Film goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Izo509dZXN — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

Best Costume Design

Jenny Beavan for Cruella

"It does give a bit of fun and joy." - Jenny Beavan, winner of Costume Deisgn for 'Cruella'. pic.twitter.com/ZwjrlcN9ga — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

Best Original Screenplay

Kenneth Branagh - Belfast

The Oscar for Best Original Screenplay goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/JNBSUf4uW5 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

Best Original Score

Hans Zimmer - Dune

Best Adapted Screenplay

Sian Heder - CODA

"Making this movie was truly life-changing." - @sianheder, winner of Best Adapted Screenplay pic.twitter.com/8950D7puyL — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

Best Film Editing

Joe Walker - Dune

Best Documentary Feature - Summer Of Soul

The Oscar for Best Documentary Feature goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/1BkuPDGHye — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

Best Original Song

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell for No Time To Die

Best Director

Jane Campion for The Power Of The Dog

Keeping in mind the Russia and Ukraine crisis, the celebrations were a little low key. But the red carpet was stunning as ever. Stay tuned for more...