The 94th Academy Awards ceremony is happening now. This time, the list of presenters is very illustrious. We have Lady Gaga, Simu Liu and Samuel L. Jackson. Talking about performances, there is Beyonce and Billie Eilish with her brother Finneas. The film Power of the Dog is nominated for 12 awards, which is the highest number for this year. It is followed by Dune that stars Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet, Jason Momoa and others. The movie has 10 nominations. West Side Story and Belfast have seven nominations each. Take a look at the winners so far... Also Read - Oscars 2022: West Side Story, King Richard, Licorice Pizza and more: Stream these Academy Award nominees on Netflix, Amazon and more OTT platforms
Best Sound Dune Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS announces Las Vegas concert, Kylie Jenner honours Travis Scott with son's middle name and more
Best Cinematography Dune Also Read - Oscars 202 adds 'Fan Favorite' category to vote for your favorite films, Here's how you can do it - Watch
Best Actress in Supporting Role
Ariana De Bose for West Side Story
Best Documentary Short Subject - The Queen of Basketball
Best Visual Effects - Dune
Best Short Film (Animated) - Windshield Wiper
Best Animated Feature Film - Yvett Merino for Enchanto
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Troy Kotsur for Coda
Best International Feature Film
Ryusuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car
Best Live Action Short Film
The Long Goodbye - Riz Ahmed and Aneil Karia
Best Costume Design
Jenny Beavan for Cruella
Best Original Screenplay
Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
Best Original Score
Hans Zimmer - Dune
Best Adapted Screenplay
Sian Heder - CODA
Best Film Editing
Joe Walker - Dune
Best Documentary Feature - Summer Of Soul
Best Original Song
Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell for No Time To Die
Best Director
Jane Campion for The Power Of The Dog
Keeping in mind the Russia and Ukraine crisis, the celebrations were a little low key. But the red carpet was stunning as ever. Stay tuned for more...
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.