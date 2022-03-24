Oscars 200 is just around the corners. For better or for worse, regardless of the ups and downs the Academy Awards have seen in recent years and the criticism it has faced, the fact of the matter is that it still remains the most prestigious event in all of cinema, and that's unlikely to ever change. So, if like us, you, too, can't wait for Oscars night are extremely eager to know who'll take home the coveted Academy Awards, then you've landed at the right place as we've got all the Oscar predictions for you right here from The Power of the Dog to CODA to . So, without further ado, check out the Oscar predictions for 2022 below: Also Read - The Archies: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda's 'LOOK' leaked from the sets of film with Zoya Akhtar - view pics

Best Picture

Academy Panel Choice: The Power of the Dog

BollywoodLife Choice: CODA

Best Director

Academy Panel Choice: Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

BollywoodLife Choice: Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Best Actor

Academy Panel Choice: Will Smith (King Richard)

BollywoodLife Choice: Will Smith (King Richard)

Best Actress

Academy Panel Choice: Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

BollywoodLife Choice: Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Best Supporting Actor

Academy Panel Choice: Troy Kotsur (CODA)

BollywoodLife Choice: Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Best Supporting Actresss

Academy Panel Choice: Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

BollywoodLife Choice: Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)



Best Original Screenplay

Academy Panel Choice: Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

BollywoodLife Choice: Adam McKay and David Sirota (Don't Look Up)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Academy Panel Choice: Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

BollywoodLife Choice: Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth (Dune)



Best International Feature Film

Academy Panel Choice: Drive My Car (Japan)

BollywoodLife Choice: Drive My Car (Japan)

Best Animated Film

Academy Panel Choice: Encanto

BollywoodLife Choice: Flee

Best Documentary Feature

Academy Panel Choice: Summer of Soul

BollywoodLife Choice: Attica

Best Cinematography

Academy Panel Choice: Greig Fraser (Dune)

BollywoodLife Choice: Greig Fraser (Dune)

Best Editing

Academy Panel Choice: Joe Walker (Dune)

BollywoodLife Choice: Joe Walker (Dune)

Best Original Score

Academy Panel Choice: Hans Zimmer (Dune)

BollywoodLife Choice: Hans Zimmer (Dune)

Best Sound

Academy Panel Choice: Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett (Dune)

BollywoodLife Choice: Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett (Dune)

Best Original Song

Academy Panel Choice: Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell for No Time to Die (No Time to Die)

BollywoodLife Choice: Van Morrison for Down to Joy (Belfast)

Best Production Design

Academy Panel Choice: Patrice Vermette and Zsuzsanna Sipos (Dune)

BollywoodLife Choice: Patrice Vermette and Zsuzsanna Sipos (Dune)

Best Visual Effects

Academy Panel Choice: Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer (Dune)

BollywoodLife Choice: Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer (Dune)

Best Costume Design

Academy Panel Choice: Jenny Beavan (Cruella)

BollywoodLife Choice: Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan (Dune)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Academy Panel Choice: Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

BollywoodLife Choice: Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)