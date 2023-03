Tom Cruise's actioner Top Gun: Maverick has been nominated in six categories at the Academy Awards. The film was one of the biggest money-spinners of 2022. It has been nominated in categories like Best Picture, Best Sound, Best Film Editing, Best Visual Effects and Best Adapted Screenplay. The stunts performed by the actors on the planes left fans hooting in the theatres. Air show and test pilot Chuck T Coleman has shared a note for Payback aka Jay Ellis. He wrote, "Jay Ellis callsign “PayBack” flew with me 18 times for 20.7 hours of aerobatic training flights in my Extra 300L. We did much of the flying from Helinet Aviation at the Van Nuys Airport. Jay would show up every time with that “what are we going to do on our flight today?" Also Read - Oscars 2023: RRR star Jr NTR on his Academy awards appearance ‘India will walk the red carpet’

Take a look at Chuck Coleman's post for Top Gun: Maverick actor Jay Ellis Also Read - Oscars 2023: Priyanka Chopra oozes oomph and style in this feathered semi sheer white outfit for the South Asian Excellence celebration [View Pics]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chuck Coleman (@chucktcoleman)

He wrote that Jay Ellis grew up in an airforce family. He said that he was crazy about flying. It seems he would face time his dad during the flying sessions. Jay Ellis said the whole team bonded in Nevada. It seems they got so close that they referred to each other as their call sign names. It seems Jay Ellis got married recently and Tom Cruise sent them a very nice wedding gift. Also Read - Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone departs for the event; husband Ranveer Singh drops her off at the airport; fans say, 'Just cuties' [Watch Video]

Jay Ellis did not have a shirtless scene in the movie. He jokingly said that he did not wish to embarrass Tom Cruise. We are sure that Top Gun: Maverick will pick up some of the main technical awards.