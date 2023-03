The Oscars, the 95th Academy Awards are done and dusted now with the three big awards being announced just a couple of minutes ago. Brendan Fraser and Michelle Yeoh have picked up the Best Actor and Best Actress for The Whale and Everything Everywhere All at Once. History has been created at the Oscars and this time without any glitches, we mean, any incidents, unlike history. Jimmy Kimmel hosted the Oscars this time. Michelle and Brendan gave very moving speeches on stage while accepting their trophies. Also Read - Oscars 2023: RRR song Naatu Naatu creates history wins the Best Original Song; MM Keeravani expresses joy through a song in acceptance speech

Brendan Fraser picks Best Actor for The Whale at the Oscars

Hollywood News is full of updates on the Oscars 2023. The 95th Academy Awards have been going on live and have finally concluded with the Brendan Fraser picking up the Best Actor trophy. He beat the likes of Austin Butler - nominated for Elvis, - nominated for The Banshees of Inisherin, Paul Mescal - nominated for Aftersun and Bill Nighy - nominated for Living. Brendan has been sweeping Best Actor awards and it's honestly not surprising to see him pick an Oscar. The actor took to the stage and gave a heartfelt speech talking about despite having a medium how he didn't take it seriously and reached the bottom. However, after diving in the deep oceans, he is now back to winning hearts. Brendan also graciously honoured his fellow nominees. He thanked his sons, the cast and crew of The Whale.

Watch Brendan Fraser's moving Oscars speech video here:

Michelle Yeoh best the FIRST ASIAN woman to pick Best Actress for Everything Everywhere All at Once at the Oscars

Michelle Yeoh won Best Actress for Everything Everywhere All at Once. She was nominated alongside the likes of - nominated for Tar, Ana De Armas - nominated for Blonde, Andrea Riseborough - nominated for To Leslie and Michelle Williams - nominated for The Fabelmans. Michelle Yeoh is the first Asian actress to win the award while the second actress of colour to lift the trophy after . The actress got the loudest cheers and Entertainment News is buzzing with the same. While lifting the trophy, she called it a beacon of hope for everyone who wants to dream big saying that dreams do come true. She also gave a shout-out to the ladies, saying, 'Don't let anybody tell you, you are ever past your prime." She thanked everyone from the cast and crew. Michelle also dedicated the award to her mom and every mom in the world. She called it history in the making.

Watch Michelle Yeoh's moving Oscar speech video here:

Michelle Yeoh accepts her #Oscar for Best Actress: "For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities. This is proof that dreams do come true." https://t.co/ndiKiHfmID pic.twitter.com/pQN8nHDhCx — Variety (@Variety) March 13, 2023

Everything Everywhere All at Once was nominated for about 10 categories out of which it picked 7 trophies at the 95th Academy Awards. Congratulations to the winners and nominees.