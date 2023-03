The 95th Academy Awards has everyone hooked. Oscars 2023 is happening in Los Angeles and everyone is eager to know who is winning. BUT! Of course, the event is also known for its glorious red carpet looks. This time it is different as there is no red carpet, but rather a champagne-coloured rug has been rolled out to give more of an evening event look. Some of the biggest names in the industry like Kate Hudson, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Emily Blunt, Nicole Kidman, Deepika Padukone and others have already arrived. So here's looking at the best looks from the event. Also Read - Oscars 2023 Live Updates: Deepika Padukone mesmerises in black gown, RRR song Naatu Naatu to create history

The Gehraiyaan actress is going to be a presenter at Oscars 2023. She has opted for a classic Black gown for the event. She is looking stunning and how as she has paired her black gown with diamond jewellery. Also Read - Oscars 2023 Live Streaming: Check out the Date, Time, Live Platform and other deets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

The Shallow star went bold and how in a netted black gown by Versace. She opted for a bright red lipstick and heavy eye makeup for the day. Also Read - Oscars 2023: Ahead of RRR and Naatu Naatu, let us take a look at the historic FIRSTs at the Academy Awards

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LADYGAGARAZZI (@ladygagarazzii)

Glass Onion: A Knives out Mystery star Kate Hudson was all about shimmer and shine at Oscars 2023. She opted for a Louis Vuitton gown for the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebrity Fanpage HKI (@celebrityfanpagehki3)

Michelle Yeoh of Everything Everwhere All At Once is all about being a princess at Oscars 2023. She has opted for a white gown by Dior and is looking nothing less than a princess.

Angela Bassett

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever diva Angela Bassett has opted for a purple gown off-shoulder gown. She is among the classiest divas to walk the champagne carpet at Oscars 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by randy stodghill (@hairjunkierandy)

Nicole Kidman is going to be a presenter tonight and she has chosen a black shiny thigh-high slit gown. Fitting well on her figure, Nicole went all simple and nice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole K. ?✨ // Jasmine (@nicx.kidman)

Rihanna

And the best has arrived. She never fails to impress with her stunning looks and this time around, Rihanna is glowing and how as she flaunted her baby bump at Oscars 2023.

Well, Oscars 2023 definitely has turned out to be LIT affair so far. Stay tuned for more.