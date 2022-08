Chris Rock and Will Smith's Oscars 2022 slap gate incident is still quite fresh in the minds of many. The comedian and actor was hosting the event when he cracked a joke on Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's bald look. That left Will Smith furious and he walked up the stage to slap Chris Rock. Everyone was left shocked and it called for major criticism for Will Smith. Well, it looks like Chris Rock is yet not ready to go back to the Oscars stage. As per reports, he has refused to host Oscars 2023. Also Read - Tom Cruise to Akshay Kumar; World’s highest-paid actors in 2022

As reported by the Arizona Republic, Chris rock made this revelation during the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix. During his comedy set, Chris Rock spoke about Oscars 2023 and revealed that he was not willing to go back to hosting it. He even compared the whole incident to a crime scene. The comedian made a reference to the 1995 murder trial of O.J Simpson. He stated that it would be like going 'back to the restaurant' where her mother that left the glasses. He also joked that the state of Nevada would not be willing to host a fight between him and Will. He was quoted saying, "He's bigger than me. The state of Nevada would not sanction a fight between me and Will Smith."

Will Smith banned from Oscars

Post the slap gate incident, the Academy had also condemned the act. Thanks to the event, has now been banned from attending the Oscars for the next 10 years. Last year, he received the Best Actor award for his film Richard. He cried when he took up to the stage to receive his award. He accepted his mistake and even apologised to Chris Rock. However, the damage was already done by then! For more updates, stay tuned to BollywoodLife.