Oscars 2023 or The 95th Academy Awards recently took place in Los Angeles. It was one glamorous affair with who's who from the entertainment industry being present at the event. It was one big night for all as some of the best actors, best films, best songs and more got awarded. India managed to bag two Oscar Awards this year as The Elephant Whisperers by Guneet Monga and RRR song Naatu Naatu won awards in different categories.

Everything Everwhere All at Once won the majority of awards. The film was had 11 nominations and it managed to bag in most of the categories. From becoming the first Asian to win an Academy Award for Everything Everywhere All at Once to Daniels winning in the Best Director category - Oscars 2023 was ruled by Everything Everywhere All at Once. It won 7 awards in total. The Best Actor award was taken by Brendon Fraser for The Whale.

As the awards roll in, here's looking at the complete winners' list.

Best Picture - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Actress - Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Of all the universes, we live in the one where Michelle Yeoh makes history as the first Asian woman to win the Best Actress Oscar—love that for us! #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/Nb5CvKIwew — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023

Best Actor - Brendon Fraser (The Whale)

Best Director - Daniels (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Film Editing - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Original Song - Naatu Naatu from RRR

We’re blessed that #RRRMovie is the first feature film to bring INDIA's first ever #Oscar in the Best Song Category with #NaatuNaatu! ?? No words can describe this surreal moment. ?? Dedicating this to all our amazing fans across the world. THANK YOU!! ❤️❤️❤️ JAI HIND!?? pic.twitter.com/9g5izBCUks — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 13, 2023

Best Sound - : Maverick

Best Adapted Screenplay - Women Talking

Best Original Screenplay - Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan and Daniel Schienert

Best Visual Effects - Avatar: The Way of Water

Best Production Design - All Quiet on the Western Front

Best Original Score - All Quiet on the Western Front

Best Animated Short Film - The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse

Best Documentary Short Film - The Elephant Whisperers

Best Costume Design - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best International Feature Film - All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Best Supporting Actress - Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Supporting Actor - Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

And it is THE END! Congartulations to all the winners.