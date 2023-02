The most prestigious 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12 in Los Angeles. The award season has officially started and viewers are excited for the same. Fans have started guessing which film, actor, actors, and more will be awarded this year. Ahead of Oscars 2023, here is a look at who will host the award ceremony, where to stream, nominations and more. Also Read - Oscars 2023: Ram Charan-Jr NTR's RRR wins Best Film at Hollywood Critics Association Awards

When are the Oscars?

The Oscars 2023 award ceremony will be held on Sunday, March 12 at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The ceremony will start at 8 pm and will go live on ABC.

Where to stream the Oscars?

The Oscars 2023 will be streamed with a subscription on Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV and Fubo TV.

Oscars 2023 hosting?

Jimmy Kimmel will reportedly be hosting the award ceremony for the third time since 2018. Last year, Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes hosted the ceremony.

Best Picture nominations at Oscars 2023?

All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, Women Talking and more; list of nominations of best pictures at the Oscars 2023.

Who will perform at Oscars 2023?

Reportedly, singer Rihanna will perform at Oscars 2023 and will perform 'Lift Me Up' from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which is nominated for Best Original Song. Sofia Carson will also perform 'Applause' from Tell It Like A Woman.

Oscars 2023 nominees?

There are 11 acting nominations for Oscars 2023 including Michelle Yeoh (The Witcher: Blood Origin), Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween Ends), Stephanie Hsu (Joy Ride), and Ke Huy Quan (Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom).