The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were announced yesterday. The Indian song Naatu Naatu from RRR has been nominated for the Best Song Category at the Oscars. Another song on the list is Applause from Tell It Like a Woman. Jacqueline Fernandez who stars in the film reacted to the news after her song contests with Ram Charan and Jr. NTR's song.

The actress congratulated the team for making it to the global prestigious awards. Sharing her happiness she penned a note on her official Instagram handle. Posting a picture that reads the list of nominees under the category of Original song she is beyond words right now. She then sent her congratulations to Diane Warren and Sofia Carson after her track earns an Oscar nomination. She further mentioned that it is an honor to be associated with the beautiful film Tell it like a woman alongside such esteemed artists.

Ending the note congratulated the RRR team for Naatu Naatu's nomination. She wished the best luck sending love to the entire team and fellow contenders. Apart from 'Naatu Naatu' and 'Applause, other songs on the nomination list are Hold My Hand from : Maverick, Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and This is a Life Everything Everywhere All At Once.

RRR’s lively track Naatu Naatu is a masterpiece by Kala Bahirava, M.M. Keeravani, and Rahul Sipligunj. On the other hand, Applause has music and lyrics by Diane Warren and has been performed by Sofia Carson.

Tell It Like A Woman is a feature film comprised of seven short segments. It has been directed by diverse female filmmakers hailing from across the world. The film has been shot in Italy, India, Japan, and the U.S. Every part of the film is an inspiring and empowering story about women and by women.