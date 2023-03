The 95th Academy Awards are here. This time, Indian viewers have a lot to watch for. RRR movie has a song Naatu Naatu nominated in the Best Original Song Category, Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhairava and Lauren Gottlieb are performing while Deepika Padukone is one of the presenters. Fans are super excited for all this. It will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The show will start from 8pm in Los Angeles on March 12. Here is how fans can watch in India... Also Read - Oscars 2023: Ahead of RRR and Naatu Naatu, let us take a look at the historic FIRSTs at the Academy Awards

Date and Time Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Priyanka Chopra meets RRR star Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni, Salman Khan fans on cloud nine after Tiger 3 pics get leaked and more

Fans can watch Oscars in the next morning i.e. March 13. It will start from 5. 30 am. India has been nominated in three different categories for the awards. Before the main event, we will have a red carpet ceremony that will last for one hour. Also Read - Oscars 2023: This Bollywood diva to perform on Naatu Naatu; Deepika Padukone to be a presenter for RRR; exciting events that will take place at the Academy Awards

Host of Oscars 2023

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the Oscars 2023. This is his third time. He hosted the Oscars in 2017 and 2018.

Where to watch

In India, you can live stream Oscars on Disney+ Hotstar in India. The Academy Awards are being streamed live on social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. You can also watch on HULU Live TV, Direct TV, FUBO TV, and AT&T TV.

Indian nominations at Oscars 2023

Naatu Naatu has been nominated in the Best Original Song category. MM Keeravani is the composer of the same. Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava are the singers of the same. India also has nominations in the Best Documentary Short Film category and Best Documentary Feature — Kartiki Gonsalves’ The Elephant Whisperers, and Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes.

Maximum nominations

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's movie Everything Everywhere All At Once is leading the nominations with 11 nods. The Banshees of Inisherin and All Quiet on the Western Front have both received nine nominations. Elvis is at the third place with eight nominations.

Performances

Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will be singing RRR's Naatu Naatu in front of the audience. Lauren Gottlieb will be dancing with them. Pop diva Rihanna will sing Lift Me Up from the movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Stephanie Hsu, Son Lux and David Byrne will be performing the song This Is A Life from EEAAO.

Oscars 2023 Presenters

Deepika Padukone will be the third Indian actor to present an Oscar. Some of the other names are Riz Ahmed, Antonio Banderas, Jessica Chastain, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Emily Blunt, Harrison Ford, Ariana DeBose, Hugh Grant, Andrew Garfield, Dwayne Johnson, Mindy Kaling, Zoe Saldana, Salma Hayek and others.