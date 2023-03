It is a proud moment for all. An Oscar has come home. At the 95th Academy Awards, Guneet Monga's production venture The Elephant Whisperers won in the Best Documentary Short Film category. The film directed by Kartiki Gonsalves managed to beat Haulout, The Martha Mitchell Effect, Stranger At The Gate, and How Do You Measure A Year? to win in this category. Everyone is elated and how! Guneet Monga sure is. She took to her social media accounts to express her happiness. Also Read - Oscars 2023: Priyanka Chopra gives a shout-out to RRR song Naatu Naatu live performance and The Elephant Whisperers as it wins big [Watch]

We just win the first ever Oscar for an Indian Production! Two women did this! I am still shivering ♥️?♥️?♥️ — Guneet Monga (@guneetm) March 13, 2023

Fans are more than happy and expressing pride over the big win. However, many are also expressing disappointment as another film All That Breathes could not bag an award. The film was nominated in Best Documentary Feature Film but it lost the award to Navalny that starred Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer. All That Breathes stars Nadeem Shehzad, Salik Rehman, Mohammad Saud and is directed by Saunak Sen.

Best Documentary Short Film at #Oscars2023 #Oscar2023#Oscars

WINNER: The Elephant Whisperers

Congratulations to Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga#TheElephantWhisperers pic.twitter.com/GARVJXzwUJ — Binayak Mondal (@BinayakMZSI) March 13, 2023

Also, Guneet Monga holding an Oscar in one hand and her phone in the other? Absolute Desi boss moment!#Oscars95 — B.H.Harsh (@film_waala) March 13, 2023

Is Navalny good? Yes. Should All That Breathes have won over it? Very much yes, it was better. — Farheen Raaj (@BhookiIndian) March 13, 2023

I'm not even watching the Oscar's but it is ridiculous that "All That Breathes" did not win Best Feature Documentary. — Cam(ille) (@HowCamille) March 13, 2023

We wish Guneet Monga and the team of The Elephant Whisperers congratulations. It is a well deserved win!