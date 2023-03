The Oscars are happening right now as you read this and a fair few performances have taken place on the stage of the 95th Academy Awards including the live performance on Naatu Naatu by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Deepika Padukone and others are at the Oscars watching the awards in person. And while some just like us, are watching Oscars from the comforts of their home. And one of them is global star Priyanka Chopra as well. And she gave a shout-out to Indian films representing at the Oscars. Also Read - Oscars 2023: Netizens elated as The Elephant Whisperers by Guneet Monga brings trophy home; upset over All That Breathes loss [VIEW TWEET]

Priyanka Chopra gives a shout-out to Naatu Naatu live and The Elephant Whisperers

Hollywood News and Entertainment News is buzzing hot with the Oscars updates right now. Well, talking about the Indian representations, Naatu Naatu from RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan is nominated for Best Original Song and The Elephant Whisperers was nominated for Best Documentary Short Film and eventually won as well. Priyanka Chopra, who is watching the Oscars alongside Nick Jonas has been cheering on them both. Also Read - Oscars 2023: Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava's rendition of Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer on stage gets a standing ovation; netizens react

Priyanka Chopra took to his social media handle and shared two Instagram stories online. One is from the Naatu Naatu live performance on stage by Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. She posted the performance video and also talked about how Naatu Naatu got a standing ovation. That's not it, when Kartiki Gonsalves' and Guneet Monga's The Elephant Whisperers won the Best Documentary Short Film, the Citadel actress also cheered on them and congratulated them. Also Read - Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone takes over the stage as a presenter; her speech over RRR song Naatu Naatu wins all [WATCH]

Watch Priyanka Chopra cheer on Naatu Naatu, The Elephant Whisperers video here:

While Priyanka Chopra is heard cheering on them, we can also hear Nick Jonas in the background cheering alongside her. The two of them hosted Oscars nominations last year. Priyanka Chopra attended the South Asian Excellence at the Oscars that were held recently with Nick.