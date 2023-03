Oscars 2023 are happening at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and the biggest and most celebrated filmmakers, technicians, actors and actresses have walked the champagne carpet. Indian film, RRR is being nominated for the Best Original song for Naatu Naatu. The Ram Charan and Jr NTR featuring the song has been one of the greatest phenomena. A live performance of Naatu Naatu has been performed on the Oscars stage by Rahu Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, and boy, it has been phenomenal. Also Read - Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone takes over the stage as a presenter; her speech over RRR song Naatu Naatu wins all [WATCH]

Naatu Naatu live performance wins over at the Oscars

Ram Charan and Jr NTR's Naatu Naatu has taken not only Bollywood but also Hollywood by storm. Naatu Naatu has been taking Hollywood News and Entertainment News. It has been performed on stage at the 95th Academy Awards by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. The performance included them performing alongside an amazing dance crew which also included dancer-actor Lauren Gottlieb. The energy, vibe and atmosphere were just amazing while Naatu Naatu was performed on stage. The performance was so electrifying that it got a standing ovation.

Netizens react to Naatu Naatu performance on stage

As colourful every Indian film is, Naatu Naatu was as colourful on the stage at the Oscars 2023. Naatu Naatu has taken over the Academy Awards stage as well. Everyone is going gaga over it. Check out the reactions to Naatu Naatu live performance on the Oscars stage here:

That #NaatuNaatu performance was indeed a banger, as the amazing @deepikapadukone described the song. It’ll be a shocker if this song doesn’t win, especially now. #RRR #Oscar #Oscars2023 pic.twitter.com/g5JoGGIXUz — N Sanjay rao (@n_sanjayrao) March 13, 2023

The Iconic interval of #RRRMovie gets featured at @TheAcademy, Gags being played on RRR, Naatu Naatu special performance & Standing ovation. RRR as a Indian movie has already won, #Oscars is just a title and a reason to celebrate. #NaatuNaatu #SSRajamouli — Sudarshan Rao MS (@Manchigantu) March 13, 2023

Deepika Padukone introduces Naatu Naatu on stage

It was Deepika Padukone who invited Rahul and Kaala Bhairava on stage for the performance. She gave a short introduction and the audience couldn't just stop the cheering. Such is the amazing reach and love that SS Rajamouli's film RRR and Naatu Naatu has got. Now, let's hope for the Oscars.