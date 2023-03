RRR has created history indeed. It has won the Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. SS Rajamouli has made India proud and how! MM Keeravani and Chandrabose accepted the Best Original Song trophy. The Oscars's coming home this time and it's all thanks to the most celebrated film from India, RRR. The 95th Academy Awards are being held at the Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre. Naatu Naatu beat the likes of Applause, Hold My Hand, Lift Me Up and This Is A Life. Also Read - Oscars 2023: Kangana Ranaut gives a huge shoutout to Deepika Padukone for her speech for Naatu Naatu; says ‘it’s not easy to stand there’, calls her graceful

MM Keeravani and Chandrabose lift Best Original song Oscars trophy for Naatu Naatu from RRR

Naatu Naatu has won the Oscars for the Best Original Song and it was announced by Kate Hudson and Janelle Monae. MM Keeravani took to the stage and presented thanks to everyone in the form of a song. It was such a hearty moment for the fans. Even Deepika Padukone seemed overwhelmed as they both picked up the Best Original Song trophy. Chandrabose, the lyricist of Naatu Naatu said Namaste as he and MM Keeravani left the stage after giving their thanks.

Naatu Naatu Live Performance gets a standing ovation

RRR song Naatu Naatu was performed live by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. The stage had amazing energy and the vibe was great as well. Deepika Padukone introduced everyone to Naatu Naatu in a very heartfelt speech. Hollywood News and Entertainment News are going gaga over RRR song Naatu Naatu's win at the Oscars. Naatu Naatu beat the likes of Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Diane Warren, Ryan Lott, David Dyrne and Mitski.

Priyanka Chopra who has been watching the 95th Academy Awards from the comforts of her home has been rooting for Naatu Naatu. The actress gave a shout-out by sharing a snippet of the Naatu Naatu live performance on her Instagram stories. Congratulations, to the entire team of RRR for the big win. It is indeed one of the historic moments.