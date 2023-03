Jr NTR is now in the US for the Oscars 2023 ceremony on Sunday. It will be telecast in India on Monday morning. He did an interview with Entertainment Tonight where he revealed the hardest part of the song. He said that his legs still hurt with that intense choreography. But it is not that it is the toughest part of the song. Jr NTR said that lip sync of that song was the toughest. He said they practised before they left for Ukraine where they shot the number, before the actual shoot and even when the shoot was on. This is a testimony to the kind of hard work that has gone in for the song. Also Read - Oscars 2023: Where to watch Live in India, hosts, performances and more important details

RRR singers Kalabhairava and Rahul Sipligunj will be performing Naatu Naatu live on the Oscars 2023 stage. Kalabhairava is the son of music composer MM Kreem. Jr NTR said he will be walking on the red carpet as a proud Indian with his heart full of love and pride for his country. RRR has picked up a number of awards in the West. In all probability, it will bring in the Oscar for the Best Original Song. It has become a global sensation.

Junior NTR said he never thought Naatu Naatu would be such a craze. It is shot outside the Presidential Palace of Zelensky in Ukraine. Some days back, BTS member Jungkook vibed on Naatu Naatu on his Weverse Live. He said he watched RRR on Netflix and it was a fun film. The team of RRR Movie took to Twitter to thank him and whole BTS.

RRR song Naatu Naatu if it wins will be the second song after Slumdog Millionaire's Jai Ho to bag awards.