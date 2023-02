The Academy Awards well-known as Oscars is one of the prestigious ceremonies that celebrates films and everything related to it. This year, Oscars 2023 is happening in March. While everyone is geared up for the big night, the organisation is also putting in best efforts to not let anything hinder the enthusiasm for Oscars. As per reports, a 'Crisis team' is now in place to take care of any kind of incidents that may happen. Like last year's Will Smith and Chris Rock's slap gate incident. Also Read - Year Ender 2022: Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Vin Diesel and more – 6 highest paid Hollywood stars who ruled hearts this year

It has been a year but the slap gate incident is still fresh in minds of many. was the host of the evening. He seemingly cracked a joke of that did not go down well with . He walked up to the stage and slapped Chris Rock in front of everyone. Later he apologised for the same and was in tears. However, the result of it was that Will Smith has now been banned from the Academy Awards for ten years.

Keeping it in mind, this year, a team has been made to manage any unwanted incidents. To Time Magazine, Bill Kramer, CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, said, "We have a whole crisis team, something we've never had before, and many plans in place. We've run many scenarios. So it is our hope that we will be prepared for anything that we may not anticipate right now but that we're planning for just in case it does happen."

Meanwhile a video of Will Smith has gone viral on the internet in which he seemingly seems to be poking fun at the whole Oscars slap gate incident. The video has a TikToker saying that a question like 'What do you think of me' can be asked to an object and the mind will give answer. Will Smith picks of his Oscar trophy and goes speechless.

Check out Will Smith's video below:

I fucking love Will Smith??? pic.twitter.com/fW2dbYXE1l — TV Fanatic?⚜️ (@TvKhaleesi) February 21, 2023

