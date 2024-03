It is a celebrity galore in Los Angeles as the 96th Academy Awards or Oscars 2024 is taking place. Some of the biggest films of the year like Oppenheimer, Barbie, Anatomy of a Fall, Flowers of the Killer Moon and more received nominations in different categories. Christopher Nolan's movie Oppenheimer starring Cillain Murphy got the maximum nominations; it also ruled the winner's list. Robert Downey Jr bagged his first ever Academy Award for the Supporting Role in Oppenheimer. Even the Best Director award was won by Christopher Nolan for the film based on physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer responsible for atomic bomb. Also Read - Oscars 2024: Priyanka Chopra backed To Kill A Tiger loses the Academy Award to a Ukrainian film 20 Days in Mariupol

Check out the complete winners list below:

Best Picture: Oppenheimer

Best Actor: Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer

Best Actress: Emma Stone for Poor Things

Best Director: Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer

Best Supporting Actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers

Best Supporting Actor: Robert Downey Jr. for Oppenheimer

Best Film Editing: Oppenheimer

Best Sound: The Zone of Interest

Best Score: Oppenheimer

Best Cinematography: Oppenheimer

Best Song: What Was I Made For? from Barbie

Best Original Screenplay: Anatomy of a Fall

Best Costume Design: Poor Things

Best Documentary (Short Subject): The Last Repair Shop

Best Documentary Feature: 20 Days in Mariupol

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: Poor Things

Best Production Design: Poor Things

Best Animated Short: War Is Over!

Best Animated Feature: The Boy and the Heron

Best Adapted Screenplay: American Fiction

Best International Feature: The Zone of Interest

Best Visual Effects: Godzilla Minus One

Best Short Film for Live Action: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Clearly, Oppenheimer ruled this year's Oscars. It won in major categories leaving behind top films like Barbie, Killers of the Flower Moon and more. This year, the glamorous event was hosted by Jimmey Kimmel. There were a lot of highlights from the event. John Cena showed up naked on the stage to present Best Costume Design Award. Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, and many more were the presenters at the event.