Despite a spate of terrific performances in past few years, the Oscar for Best Actor has always eluded Leonardo DiCaprio. People had a lot of hope from Martin Scorsese's Killers Of The Flower Moon. The movie is a western crime drama produced by Apple TV Studios. Leonardo DiCaprio played the role of Ernest Burkhart, a World War I veteran while Lily Gladstone was his wife. The film is a grim reminder of colonialism and how greed for money and power defeats morality. Leonardo DiCaprio shared screen space with Robert DeNiro who played the unscrupulous William Hale in the movie. Also Read - Dunki at Oscars 2024: Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani planning to submit the film for main categories?

Also Read - Oscars 2024: India's official entry Malayalam film 2018 out of the race; here's complete list of shortlisted films

Oscars 2024: These are the strongest contenders for Best Actor

As we know, Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy is the frontrunner for the same. He has won two awards already. His performance as Robert J Oppenheimer is one for the history books. The next in line is Paul Giamatti for his work in The Holdovers. The seasoned actor won the Critics Choice Awards 2024 for his role of a gruffy professor. Fans feel either one of these two will take home the trophy. Plus, there is Bradley Cooper with a fab role in Maestro, a movie much loved by all. Also Read - Oscars 2024: Naseeruddin Shah, Rasika Dugal starrer The Broken Table qualifies for Best Live-action short; filmmaker reacts

Leonardo DiCaprio to team up with Paul Thomas Anderson

Paul Thomas Anderson has made movies like The Master, There Will Be Blood and Magnolia in the past. Fans are hopeful that this new film with Anderson might help Leonardo DiCaprio win his first Oscar after The Revenant in 2015. DiCaprio has worked with some great filmmakers in his life but not with Anderson. In the past, Paul Thomas Anderson has brought out amazing performances from actors like Daniel Day-Lewis (There Will Be Blood), Joaquin Phoenix (The Master), Philip Seymour Hoffman (The Master), and even in the crime drama Tom Cruise (Magnolia). The new movie will be set in the South California area with the actor playing a flawed character.