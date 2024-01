The Oscars 2024 nominations happened today. The red carpet event of Oscars will be held on March 10 in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel will host the 96th Academy Awards this year. The nominations for Oscars were read out by actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid. The nominations have happened and just like every year, there has been a lot of excitement amongst fans. Every year, many records are broken during Oscars. This year is no different. Lily Gladstone who impressed with her performance in Killers of the Flower Moon has created history. Also Read - Oscars 2024 nominations: Indian films 12th Fail, 2018 miss out a chance at the 96th Academy Awards

Lily Gladstone creates history

Yes, she has become the first native American woman to be nominated for best actress at the 96th Academy Awards. She played the role of an Osage woman and historical figure Mollie Burkhart in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon. She played Ernest Burkhart's (Leonardo DiCaprio) wife. Lily Gladstone was nominated after four years of Yalitza Aparicio's nomination in Oscars 2019. Yalitza is Indigenous Mexican who received a best actress nomination in 2019 for Alfonso Cuarón’s 2018 film Roma. Also Read - Oscars 2024 Nominees: Bradley Cooper, Emma Stone and others nominated; Barbie, Oppenheimer dominate the list

Killers of the Flower Moon is about the reign of terror in early 19th-century Oklahoma. Killers of the Flower Moon is also nominated in other categories for Oscars 2024 like best picture, director and supporting actor for Robert De Niro. Before Lily Gladstone, many other actresses created history.

Women who made history at the Oscars before Lily Gladstone

Lily Gladstone joins the list of these amazing women who made Oscars history over the years. Katharine Hepburn holds the record for the most acting awards with four Best Actress awards throughout her career. Hattie McDaniel became the first African American to win an Oscar in 1940. In 1962 Rita Moreno became the first Latina woman to win an Oscar. Jodie Foster was the first openly LGBTQ woman to win an Oscar in 1989. She won her second in 1992. Halle Berry is the first black woman to win an Oscar for Best Actress in 2001. In 2010, Kathryn Bigelow became the first woman to win the Best Director award for her film The Hurt Locker. Many years later in 2021, Chloé Zhao made history by becoming the second woman and the first woman of color to win the Best Director award for her film Nomadland. These are just few of the women who made history at the Academy Awards and Lily Gladstone has now added another moment for all of us to take pride in.

Oppenheimer gets the most number of nominations at Oscars 2023

Another record that happened at Oscars 2024 was by Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. Cillian Murphy played the lead role in Oppenheimer and the film is based on Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb. The film has received all the love from the audience and from critics. The film has created record this year by grabbing the most number of nominations at Oscars 2024.

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer received 13 nominations at the 96th Academy Awards. The film is nominated in categories like Best Film, Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Director, Best Cinematographer, Best Sound, Best Editor, Best supporting actress, Best supporting actor and other categories.

Will Oppenheimer break the record of Titanic?

While Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer has won the most number of nods (13) this year creating history at Oscars 2024, it is not the only movie that has won so many nominations. Here's a list of movies from the previous years at the Oscars with the most number of nominations and their wins.

Titanic (1997) Directed by James Cameron, received a record-breaking 14 nominations at the Oscars and won 11 awards. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) had 11 nominations and won all 11 of them. These are the highest so far and Oppenheimer will have to break these records to create a historical moment. Other movies with maximum nods are All About Eve (1950) with 14 nominations and 6 wins, La La Land (2016) with 14 noms and 6 awards, Gone with the Wind (1939) with 13 nominations and 8 wins.