Oscars 2024 nominations: Ryan Gosling, who received his third Oscar nomination for his role as Ken in the blockbuster film Barbie, has spoken out against the Academy's snubs for his co-star Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig. Gosling, who was nominated for best supporting actor, said in a statement that he was "extremely honored" to be recognized for his performance, but also "incredibly disappointed" that Robbie and Gerwig were not nominated in the best actress and best director categories, respectively. Also Read - Oscars 2024 nominations: Lily Gladstone, Oppenheimer create history

"There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film," Gosling said. "No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I'm disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement." Also Read - Oscars 2024 Nominations: Documentary To Kill a Tiger on violence against women in India gets a nod at the Academy

Barbie, which grossed over one billion dollars worldwide, was a critical and commercial success, earning rave reviews for its satirical and feminist take on the iconic toy franchise. The film received eight Oscar nominations at the 96th Academy Awards, including best picture, best adapted screenplay, and best supporting actress for America Ferrera, who played Barbie's best friend Teresa.

However, many fans and critics were shocked and outraged by the absence of Robbie and Gerwig from the top categories, especially considering the lack of diversity and representation among the nominees. Robbie, who also produced the film, was widely praised for her nuanced and hilarious portrayal of Barbie, while Gerwig, who co-wrote the script with Noah Baumbach, was hailed for her visionary and inventive direction.

Ryan Gosling was not the only one to voice his support for the Barbie team. Ferrera, who was also surprised by her nomination, said she was "incredibly disappointed" by the snubs for Robbie and Gerwig, whom she called "the heart and soul of this film." She added that Gerwig "has done just about everything that a director could do to deserve" a nomination.

The 96th Academy Awards will take place on March 10, 2024. Barbie will compete against nine other films for the best picture prize, including Oppenheimer, which leads the nominations with 13, and Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things, which have 10 each.