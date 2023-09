Filmmaker Jude Anthany Joseph’s blockbuster Malayalam film 2018 has been announced as India’s official entry for the 96th Academy Awards. The announcement was made on Tuesday by filmmaker and chairman of the 16-member selection committee, Girish Kasaravalli during a press conference. Starring Tovino Thomas in the lead role, 2018 is based on the catastrophic Kerala floods that took place 5 years ago. Subtitled Everyone Is A Hero, the survival drama is the highest grossing Malayalam film ever and is also one of the top earners in Indian cinema this year. The film has been selected as the official entry from India for the Oscars 2024 ceremony and will compete with other selections from across the world to secure a nomination in the Best International Feature Film category. Also Read - Oscars 2024: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, The Kerala Story to be India's official entry?

2018 movie selected as India’s official entry to Oscars 2024

On Tuesday, the Oscars selection committee constituted by the Film Federation of India announced 2018 as India’s official entry to the Oscars 2024. Other films submitted to the committee included The Kerala Story, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, Telugu film Balagam, Marathi films Vaalvi and Baaplyok and Tamil movie August 16, 1947. Also Read - Jawan for Oscars 2024: Atlee's statement on taking Shah Rukh Khan film to the Academy gets mixed reactions; netizens compare it to RRR

2018 movie: All you need to know

Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, 2018 stars Tovino Thomas in the lead role with Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Narain and Lal. The epic-survival drama film released theatrically on May 5, 2023 and got positive response from audiences and critics alike. Set on a budget of nearly Rs 30 crore, the film was declared a blockbuster and raked in over Rs 200 crore worldwide.

India at the Oscars

No Indian film has been nominated for Best International Feature Film at the Oscars in over two decades. The last film to be nominated was Aamir Khan’s Lagaan in 2002. Two other films that made it to the final five were Nargis-starrer Mother India and Mira Nair's Salaam Bombay!

Last year, India got two major nods at the Oscars 2023. SS Rajamouli’s RRR brought India’s first ever Oscar for a feature film after winning the Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. Guneet Monga’s The Elephant Whisperers won the Oscar for the Best Documentary Short Film.

The 96th Academy Awards will be held on March 10, 2024.