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Oscars 2026 Live Update: Sinners triumphs in Best Original screenplay as One Battle After Another WINS Best Adapted screenplay

The Oscars offer a little bit of everything, as usual: heartfelt speeches, unexpected victories, viral moments, and at least one moment that will turn into a meme right away.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: March 16, 2026 6:51 AM IST

Oscars 2026 Live Update: Sinners triumphs in Best Original screenplay as One Battle After Another WINS Best Adapted screenplay

Oscars 2026 LIVE: Hollywood's biggest night is here. With the official arrival of the 2026 Oscars, the film industry's awards season marathon has reached its brilliant conclusion. The winners of the 97th Academy Awards will be announced tonight, following months of campaigning, red carpets, contentious discussions, and an apparently never-ending stream of precursor awards.

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The Oscars offer a little bit of everything, as usual: heartfelt speeches, unexpected victories, viral moments, and at least one moment that will turn into a meme right away. In addition to being Hollywood's most prominent celebration of cinema, the ceremony has evolved into a real-time online event, with social media reactions happening just as quickly as they do in the Dolby Theatre.

It's Sinners vs One Battle After Another

Sinners, which leads this year's nominations, is one of the most anticipated films going into the event. This indicates how well the movie connected with Academy voters across several branches. One Battle After Another, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, and Ryan Coogler's film will compete for Best Picture, creating one of the most anticipated clashes of the night.

Nominations for the Best Actor category are...

Meanwhile, the Best Actor competition is largely regarded as one of the ceremony's most open questions, with no apparent frontrunner. The category's potential nominees are Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme), Michael B. Jordan (Sinners), Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon), and Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent).

Oscar's Best Picture showdown between...

Paul Thomas Anderson has received his first Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for One Battle After Another. Ryan Coogler won his first Academy Award, Best Original Screenplay for Sinners, shortly after.

The competition for Best Picture between Sinners and One Battle After Another is getting more intense as both movies now claim significant victories tonight.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has inter...Read More
Tags One Battle After Another Oscars 2026 Full Winners List Oscars 2026 Live Oscars 2026 Live Update Oscars 2026 Winners Oscars Best Picture Winner Sinners