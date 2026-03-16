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Oscars 2026 Winners: Jessie Buckley WINS Best Actress for Hamnet, Michael B Jordan bags Best Actor award for Sinners; check full list

Oscars 2026 Winners List: Check out the complete list of nominations and winners of the 98th Academy Awards here.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: March 16, 2026 8:28 AM IST

Oscars 2026 Winners: Jessie Buckley WINS Best Actress for Hamnet, Michael B Jordan bags Best Actor award for Sinners; check full list
Oscars 2025 full winners list

Oscars 2026 Live Update: The most prized honours in the film business, the Oscars, have been given to Hollywood's best and brightest. The event was held in Los Angeles on Sunday. With a record-breaking 16 nominations, Ryan Coogler's historical horror film Sinners goes into the night with more than any other movie in Academy history, surpassing the previous record of 14 set by All About Eve, Titanic, and La La Land. Paul Thomas Anderson's expansive political drama One Battle After Another, which has received 13 nominations and has dominated the reviewers' and guild circuit, is its closest rival.

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The complete list of nominations and winners is shown below.

Best picture

WINNER: One Battle After Another
Bugonia
Frankenstein
F1
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams

Best actress

WINNER: Jessie Buckley - Hamnet
Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value
Emma Stone - Bugonia

Best actor

WINNER: Michael B Jordan - Sinners
Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent

Best supporting actress

WINNER: Amy Madigan - Weapons
Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value
Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners
Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another

Best supporting actor

WINNER: Sean Penn - One Battle After Another
Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo - Sinners
Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value

Best director

WINNER: Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler - Sinners
Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme
Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao - Hamnet

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About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has inter...Read More
Tags Oscars 2026 Best Actor Oscars 2026 Best Actress Oscars 2026 Live Oscars 2026 Winners Oscars 2026 Winners Complete List Oscars 2026 Winners List Sinners