Oscars 2026 Winners: Jessie Buckley WINS Best Actress for Hamnet, Michael B Jordan bags Best Actor award for Sinners; check full list

Oscars 2026 Winners List: Check out the complete list of nominations and winners of the 98th Academy Awards here.

Oscars 2026 Live Update: The most prized honours in the film business, the Oscars, have been given to Hollywood's best and brightest. The event was held in Los Angeles on Sunday. With a record-breaking 16 nominations, Ryan Coogler's historical horror film Sinners goes into the night with more than any other movie in Academy history, surpassing the previous record of 14 set by All About Eve, Titanic, and La La Land. Paul Thomas Anderson's expansive political drama One Battle After Another, which has received 13 nominations and has dominated the reviewers' and guild circuit, is its closest rival.

The complete list of nominations and winners is shown below.

Best picture

WINNER: One Battle After Another

Bugonia

Frankenstein

F1

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best actress

WINNER: Jessie Buckley - Hamnet

Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value

Emma Stone - Bugonia

Best actor

WINNER: Michael B Jordan - Sinners

Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon

Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent

Best supporting actress

WINNER: Amy Madigan - Weapons

Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value

Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners

Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another

Best supporting actor

WINNER: Sean Penn - One Battle After Another

Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo - Sinners

Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value

Best director

WINNER: Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler - Sinners

Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme

Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao - Hamnet

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