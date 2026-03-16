Oscars 2026 Winners: Jessie Buckley WINS Best Actress for Hamnet, Michael B Jordan bags Best Actor award for Sinners; check full list

Oscars 2026 Live Update: The most prized honours in the film business, the Oscars, have been given to Hollywood's best and brightest. The event was held in Los Angeles on Sunday. With a record-breaking 16 nominations, Ryan Coogler's historical horror film Sinners goes into the night with more than any other movie in Academy history, surpassing the previous record of 14 set by All About Eve, Titanic, and La La Land. Paul Thomas Anderson's expansive political drama One Battle After Another, which has received 13 nominations and has dominated the reviewers' and guild circuit, is its closest rival.
The complete list of nominations and winners is shown below.
Best picture
WINNER: One Battle After Another
Bugonia
Frankenstein
F1
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams
Best actress
WINNER: Jessie Buckley - Hamnet
Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value
Emma Stone - Bugonia
Best actor
WINNER: Michael B Jordan - Sinners
Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent
Best supporting actress
WINNER: Amy Madigan - Weapons
Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value
Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners
Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another
Best supporting actor
WINNER: Sean Penn - One Battle After Another
Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo - Sinners
Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value
Best director
WINNER: Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler - Sinners
Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme
Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao - Hamnet
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