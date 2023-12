India has once again missed the bus to the Oscars. Jude Anthany Joseph's directorial survival drama 2018: Everyone is a Hero was India's official entry to the Best Foreign Language Film. Expectations were high that the Malayalam movie would make it to the final list of categories. However, on Friday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science announced the 96th Oscars Shortlists for ten categories where 2018 was nowhere to be seen. Films like Killers of the Flower Moon, Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Society of the Snow had the most mentions in the shortlist category. Check out the complete list of shortlisted films below.

96th Oscars shortlists announced for 10 categories

Oscars is said to be the most prestigious award for films all over the world where artists are awarded for their cinematic achievements. The categories for which the Academy announce the shortlist films are Documentary Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Sound, and Visual Effects, Documentary Short Film, International Feature Film, Music (Original Score), and Music (Original Song). Also Read - Big win for Mission Raniganj: Makers of Akshay Kumar film submit the film for Oscars

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer Barbie till now is shortlisted for five categories including sound, original song for its three submissions What I Was Made For, Dance the Night and I’m Just Ken

Boom, Eeva, Humo (Smoke), I’m Hip, A Kind of Testament and others are shortlisted for Animated Short Film. In the category of Live Action Short Film, The After, The Anne Frank Gift Shop, An Avocado Pit, Bienvenidos a Los Angeles, Dead Cat, Good Boy and other prominent films have been shortlisted.

Similary in the category of International Feature Films, movies like Four Daughters (Tunisia), 20 Days in Mariupol (Ukraine), The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom), Amerikatsi (Armenia), The Monk and the Gun (Bhutan), The Promised Land (Denmark) and others have been shortlisted.

The shortlist film in the Documentary Feature Film category includes American Symphony, Apolonia, Apolonia, Beyond Utopia, Bobi Wine: The People’s President, Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy and others. Cillian Murphy’s Oppenheimer is shortlisted in the makeup and hairstyling category.

The nominations for the 96th Oscars will be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, while the Oscars ceremony will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2024