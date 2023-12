Lee Sun Kyun passed away at 48 allegedly by suicide. Often under the international radar, he was a masterful actor with a wide range of roles under his belt. Despite his lower profile overseas, his remarkable performances captivated audiences and won him recognition. As we mourn his tragic demise, here's a look at his journey, memorable performances and lesser known facts of the Parasite actor.

BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel now for you to get all latest Entertainment News.

The Beginning: Lee Sun Kyun made his entrance into the world on March 2, 1975, in Seoul, South Korea, with acting in his blood, thanks to his father, Lee Hae Woo, a recognized figure in the nation's theatre industry. His artistry was refined at the Seoul Institute of the Arts before stepping foot in the theatre and eventually taking to the screen.

Trending Now

Making his Mark: His performance as a man seeking his ex-girlfriend in the 2008 film My Dear Enemy, directed by Lee Yoon Ki, won him critical accolades and brandished him as an up-and-comer in the business.

Man of Many Faces: The span of his career displays Lee Sun Kyun's knack for taking on disparate roles. His repertoire, spanning from romcoms to intense dramas, is a testament to his ability to bring depth and sincerity to a diverse line of characters.

I am so heartbroken, we’ve lost one of the most talented & kind artists today. I love Korean entertainment and media but I feel sick.. a beautiful soul was lost, media is terrifying. Lee Sun Kyun, thank you for your art and your life. May you rest in peace. May the world change… pic.twitter.com/qzbrKa270H — Arden Cho (@arden_cho) December 27, 2023

Creative Bonds: His collaborations with director Bong Joon-ho are worthy mentions. Joining forces for works like Mother in 2010 and the celebrated Parasite, they continue to prove his prowess as an actor.

Small Screen Success: TV drama alongside his film portfolio make up his successful journey. Shows like Pasta, Golden Time, and My Mister show off his acting chops and have won him a devoted audience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @lee.sun.kyun

Recognizing Talent: His substantial contributions and remarkable talent have seen him receive numerous awards, such as Best Actor at the 2018 Baeksang Arts Awards for My Mister.

Heart of Gold: Beyond his time under the spotlight, Lee Sun Kyun also takes time for charity work, supporting children in need and championing Mother Nature.

Keeping it Low-key: He shares a beautiful life with Jeon Hye Jin, his co-actor from Golden Time, and their two children, maintaining a private life away from prying eyes.

Bilingual Brilliance: In addition to Korean, he's also proficient in English, helping him connect with a broader, global audience.

Promising Prospects: Fans will be delighted to know that he continues to accept challenging parts, constantly expanding his horizons.