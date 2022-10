American television personality , who first opened up about being abused mentally, emotionally and physically at the Provo Canyon School in Utah during her teenage years in 2020, has now shared horrific ordeal of being sexually abused at the boarding school. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' Jungkook's English coaching class ad in Haryana viral, Tom Holland's Uncharted final trailer and more

According to femalefirst.co.uk, Paris alleged that the school used to perform cervical exams routinely on the students and she didn't understand what was happening during medical examinations.

"Very late at night, this would be around like three or four in the morning, they would take myself and other girls into this room and they would perform medical exams. This wasn't even with a doctor. It was with a couple of different staff members, where they would have us lay on the table and put their fingers inside of us," she told The New York Times.

She said that they were definitely not doctors and it was really scary. She added that the memories of her sexual abuse keeps coming back to haunt her all the time and now looking back as an adult, she has realised that there was definitely a sexual element to it.

Getting into more details of her sexual abuse, Paris revealed her experience in a series of tweets, "I was forced to lie on a padded table, spread my legs submit to cervical exams. I cried while they held me down said, 'No!' They just said, 'Shut up. Be quiet. Stop struggling or you'll go to Obs. It's important to open up about these painful moments so I can heal and help put an end to this abuse."

I opened up in a @NYTimes video about something I’ve never discussed before. At Provo Canyon School, I was woken up in the middle of the night by male staff who ushered me into a private room and performed cervical exams on me in the middle of the night. https://t.co/mWxF8Pvmaw — ParisHilton (@ParisHilton) October 11, 2022

