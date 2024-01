Park Min Young is one of the most celebrated Korean actresses around. Fans know her from shows like What's Wrong With Secretary Kim, Forecasting Love and Weather, My Private Life and more. She will be soon seen on the Prime Video show, Marry My Husband. It is about a woman who catches her husband with another woman having an affair, and gets murdered. But she gets a second chance where she has to change her fate. The year 2022-23 was quite eventful for Park Min Young but not in a peaceful way. She got embroiled in a dating controversy with a CEO Kang Jong Hyun whose business dealings came under scrutiny.

Park Min Young health got affected by dating rumours

The actress said that 2023 was a tough year for her. She said she was unsure if she would be able to give her cent per cent to Marry My Husband but the director convinced her that she was perfect. The actress said that though the stressful phase was short, it made her regret her decisions. It seems she underwent a psychiatric evaluation to gauge her mental health in the wake of the stressful phase. Park Min Young said it reaffirmed her belief that she is the happiest on set when she is working.

Park Min Young was quoted as saying by AllKpop, "I have now accepted everything and wanted to express my apologies for causing concern. It would have been better if I had done this earlier, but I wanted to do it sincerely now that I am in a healthier state." She said she would bounce back as an actress, and be more careful in the future. It should be noted that she did not mention the name of Kang Jong Hyun directly anywhere in the interviews.

Park Min Young and Kang Jong Hyun matter

Park Min Young was in an alleged relationship with Kang Jong Hyun who was a CEO with investments in many sectors. The businessman came under scrutiny for some of his wealth acquisition. It seems he had given a high position to the younger sister of the actress in his firm. While she admitted to dating him briefly she denied any kind of financial doings with him.