Park Seo-joon is getting good reviews from the audience for his performance as Jang Tae-sang on Gyeongseong Creature. The handsome K-drama star plays a wealthy pawnshop owner in the period when Korea was colonized by the Japanese. The actor has a huge fan following in Japan especially after Itaewon Class where he played Sae-royi. Park Seo-joon in a latest interview said that his popularity was not a criteria when it came to selection of roles. The handsome star said that the history of the two nations, Japan and Korea was a painful and heavy one. Park Seo-joon said that it is something he cannot talk about in words. He said shows like Gyeongseong Creature were kind of a wake-up call to people who had forgotten the past. As an actor, for him the thrill was to play a character in that time span and get into his mind set.

Park Seo-joon reveals a bit of Gyeongseong Creature's new season

The handsome star said that the show will come in 2024 only. He said the role of Ho-Jae was easier as it is set in modern times. Park Seo-joon said that he could relate emotionally to the younger role in a better manner. When asked if there is a father and son angle, he said fans would have to wait and watch. Park Seo-joon said the new season would be much more fast-paced. The actor also said that he had planned a break but he is getting a lot of love, so he feels he should work more and keep fans happy.

Working on Marvels with a foreign crew

Park Seo-joon said that he took up the small role in Marvels as he wanted to experience working in a different setting. He said he knew the extent of his role but took it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Park Seo-joon said he does not work for popularity and has never thought that way. The star said that the unit only worked for five days in the UK and they spent weekends together as a team. It seems he is good friends with the cast and crew.