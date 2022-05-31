Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae Joon welcome home a baby boy - read deets

K-Drama lovers known actors Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae Joon from shows like The Heirs and Twenty Five Twenty One. The couple who got married in January 2022 are blessed with their first child, a baby boy. The actress' agency Salt Entertainment informed fans that the child was born in a medical institution in Seoul. The actress has done shows like The Heirs and The Doctors in the past. Her movies like The Royal Tailor (2014) and The Call are also very famous. Also Read - Alia Bhatt misses the Brahmastra event; says, 'I am present in Ranbir Kapoor's heart'

Salt Entertainment said in a statement, "Actress Park Shin Hye gave birth to a healthy boy today at a hospital in Seoul. Currently, both Park Shin Hye and the baby boy are in good health and they are resting well with Choi Tae Joon and their family and friends." Both the stars have a sizeable fan following in Korea and abroad. The agency thanked fans for congratulating the couple and supporting them all through. The press statement further said, "We would like to express our deepest gratitude to all of the people who have sent their congratulations and please continue to send your blessings and support to Park Shin Hye, Choi Tae Joon, and their baby boy."

The couple began dating since late 2017. The two revealed their plans to marry, and arrival of first child to fans in November 2021. The news was first revealed to fan cafes. The wedding took place in a Christian ceremony in Seoul on January 22, 2022 with close family members and friends in attendance. Park Shin-hye was seen on the show, Sishphus: The Myth while Choi Tae Joon was a part of the globally acclaimed K-Drama Twenty-Five Twenty-One. He has done shows like Suspicious Partner in the past.