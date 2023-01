BTS and their choreographies are like sorcery. They fit in with every Bollywood song and quite well. We have shared BTS videos with a lot of Bollywood twists before and there's this joke amongst the desi BTS ARMY that B in BTS stands for Bollywood. Well, that might actually be true as the new and highly controversial song Besharam Rang, starring Deepika Padukone-Shah Rukh Khan from Pathaan has gelled well with BTS number. Yes, you read that right. The video will leave you bawling because it fits so well! Also Read - Pathaan song Besharam Rang with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone gets a Ghazal version; netizens call it better than the original

BTS gets Pathaan song Besharam Rang twist

Who ever would have thought BTS will have a Pathaan twist and that Besharam Rang will get a Dynamite version? A true blue Bollywood X BTS ARMY did. Both Pathaan and BTS often grab headlines in the Entertainment News and Hollywood News sections every day. And this time, an ARMY edited the BTS song choreography on the Besharam Rang music. Well, there have been different opinions about the song. Some were controversial, some praised the song and some didn't vibe with the song at all. While the choreography fits in well with Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan starrer number, the ARMY mentions how they didn't like it still. Also Read - Jawan: Nayanthara talks about her journey in the industry; says 'It is not easy...'

Watch Pathaan song Besharam Rang ft BTS video here:

Talking about BTS, the boys except for Kim Seokjin aka Jin, gathered for drinks and chat, J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok revealed during the GDA Awards Acceptance speech. The BTS ARMY has been praying for Jin to be safe and has been keeping their eyes and ears open for some information about BTS and their next projects. They have been enjoying their solo content so far. Recently, Min Yoongi aka Suga shared some photoshoot pictures and opened a thirst trap for the ARMYs. Kim Seokjin aka Jin had some greetings for the ARMY as well.

Elsewhere, Pathaan Trailer is releasing tomorrow, 10th January 2022. The Siddharth Anand directorial also stars John Abraham. Pathaan is releasing on 25th January 2022.