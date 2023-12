In a tragic news report today, British writer, poet and lyricist, Benjamin Zephaniah has breathed his last. The Peaky Blinders actor was just 65. And unfortunately, he succumbed to a brain tumour. In the early hours this morning of Thursday (7th December), Benjamin breathed his last. His official X handle put out a statement announcing his tragic demise.

Benjamin Zephaniah succumbs to a brain tumour

The official X handle of Benjamin Zephaniah which goes by the name Professor Benjamin Zephaniah dropped a statement. Benjamin's wife was by his side when he passed away. The actor, lyricist and writer's family expressed the gut-wrenching situation while also consoling those saddened and shocked by Benjamin's demise. Remembering the late poet, the statement praises Benjamin calling him an 'innovator' and a 'giver'. Benjamin has an amazing legacy which will be remembered by millions. He was into poetry, literature, music, television and radio as well. What a fantastic legacy! The family thanked everyone for the love they showered on Professor Benjamin Zephaniah.

Have a look at Benjamin Zephaniah's demise statement here:

The life of Benjamin Zephaniah

Benjamin was born in Handsworth, Birmingham. His father was a Barbadian postman and his mother was a Jamaican nurse. Benjamin was dyslexic. He dropped out of school at the age of 13. He was unable to read or write. At the age of 22, after moving to London, Benjamin published his first book titled Pen Rhythm. He began with dub poetry which has now become a Jamaican music style. He started a band called The Benjamin Zephaniah Band and started gaining popularity. He soon became a familiar face on TV. He brought Dub Poetry to British living rooms.

Benjamin did not let his dyslexia define his life and he wrote and published five novels and poems for young readers. His debut novel, Talking Turkeys became an instant hit. Apart from his amazing writing skills, Benjamin is also known for his acting stint in Peaky Blinders. Benjamin essayed the role of Jeremiah 'Jimmy' Jesus. Benjamin rejected the Order of the British Empire in 2003 because of the history of slavery. He said that he had been fighting against empire, against colonialism and slavery all his life. He wrote to connect with people and not to impress any government. Moreover, it would have been hypocritical of him. Many are mourning the demise of Benjamin. May his soul, rest in peace.