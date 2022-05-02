Pearl: Netflix drops Meghan Markle’s animated series with MASSIVE cutbacks?

Netflix has been in the news for the past few days due to some wrong reasons. The OTT platform has been in the headlines due to cutbacks that are going on after a stock drop that happened post a drop in subscribers. Now, according to a report in Deadline, amid the cutbacks, the streaming giant has dropped Meghan Markle’s animated series, Pearl. The series was supposed to be created by Meghan and her husband ’s company Archewell Productions. Meghan along with David Furnish was supposed to be the executive producer of the show. Also Read - Meghana Raj's message for late Chiranjeevi Sarja on their wedding anniversary will tear you up

Pearl revolved around a 12-year-old girl who gets inspiration from variety of influential women from history. While talking about the series, Meghan had earlier said, “Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges. I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history. David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it today.” Also Read - From Virat Kohli to Ranbir Kapoor: Husbands who love to spoil their wives with EXPENSIVE gifts

Earlier, Netflix had also decided not to go ahead with two animated kids' series Dino Daycare and Boons and Curses. A few days ago, BollywoodLife had exclusively reported that even in India, Netflix is planning to take a new route and now wants to try newer, more commercial approach for its content. A source had also told us that there are some changes in the second season of Delhi Crime that the platform is looking at. Well now, let’s see what content Netflix will offer. Also Read - Sarkaru Vaari Paata Trailer: Mahesh Babu-Keerthy Suresh starrer looks like a sure-shot entertainer tailor-made for the superstar

Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Video recently announced a huge lineup of films and series that will be released in the coming months. Many big films and web series are all set to premiere on the OTT platform.