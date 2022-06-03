Pirates of the Caribbean: Amidst Dwayne Johnson replacing Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow reports, former Disney exec predicts OG stars possible return

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is in development and there's a looming question about whether Johnny Depp will return to the franchise. And now, rumours are flying about Dwayne Johnson replacing Depp as Jack Sparrow. Fans are outraged with the same. Here's what the former Disney exec has to say...