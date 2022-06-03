On Wednesday, Johnny Depp won the defamation suit against Amber Heard. The seven member jury favoured majorly with Johnny Depp over the arguments that happened during the trial. And amidst the trial proceedings, there have been reports of the impending projects and the upcoming projects of both Johnny and Amber. And now, out of the blue, reports have surfaced about Dwayne Johnson replacing Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean's next instalment.
Dwayne replacing Johnny in Pirates 6?
In the bizarre news of the day, rumours have been floating that Disney in order to reboot the franchise is getting Dwayne The Rock Johnson to play Captain Jack Sparrow. Well, these are just rumours. Nonetheless, they have caused a major outrage amongst the fans. An official report is yet to be released and given the change in the tides, that is, with Johnny's win, is it less likely. Johnny Depp has played the character of Jack Sparrow to perfection. In fact, he is one of his best acting jobs and films ever, fans can argue.
Mass outrage over Dwayne as Jack Sparrow
Fans are shocked beyond belief and are looking for some confirmation which would say that the reports are false. Fans are angry with the makers as it is for their alleged treatment after Amber Heard had dropped her op-ed years ago about domestic violence. And fans haven't forgotten it. As soon as the reports of Dwayne Johnson taking over Jack Sparrow surfaced fans started calling out Disney and the makers. They want Depp to be reinstated. Check out the reactions here:
Disney former exec predicts Depp's return
A former Walt Disney Studios executive has predicted the return of Johnny Depp to the franchise. A report in People.com quoted the former Disney executive saying that with the recent win of Depp in the defamation case, Johnny might be brought back aboard. If Johnny is reinstated, box office success is guaranteed as Jack is one of Johnny's most loved characters. "With [producer] Jerry Bruckheimer riding high on the massive success of Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick, there is huge appetite for bringing back bankable Hollywood stars in massively popular franchises," an insider was quoted by People.
