Popular south-Korean singer Lee Hyun REVEALS which BTS member he believes is the 'most handsome' and his answer will make ARMY elated

Popular south-Korean singer, Lee Hyun has expressed his liking for Bangtan Boys several times. In fact, we also the band and Lee standing for each other on many occasions and praising their compositions. The singer recently appeared on an episode of Back Psychorus on YouTube with Yang Sechan and Hwang Jeseong, who are known as their alter egos Hwangtae and Yang Miri. During the interview, the singer spoke about his songs and BTS. When asked about that which member of BTS he is closest to, Lee said that he is closed to everyone but Jin is closest, as he asserted, "We are close because I've seen them since they were trainees. Well, Jin is the oldest, so he's the closest."

Lee Hyun chose Tae as idol with best melancholic voice AND as the most handsome member of BTS ? pic.twitter.com/uO3Qts5d0v — ◡̈Tati¹¹⁸ ? (@BoleynLoyalist) August 12, 2021

When asked that who he thinks is the best looking guy in the band and Lee Hyun replied, "Oh, it's so hard. It's V. Well, we can surely say that his answer must have made ARMY excited.

Interestingly, in a recent interview, V revealed how he prepped himself for chartbuster Butter and said, "Well, there was Billy Joel. When I shoot a music video, I think of a movie more than any one artist. And when I perform on stage, for some songs I think of the way movies like Reservoir Dogs look. For Butter, I watched a lot of teen movies. And musicals. After that, I randomly ended up seeing a video on YouTube of some scenes from an old teen movie did [which turned out to be the movie Cry-Baby]. The image I got from that was really intense. That's the look I used in Butter."

