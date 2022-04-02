became a pan-India star after the release of the franchise. However, his last two releases and Radhe Shyam failed to impress the critics and the audiences. Radhe Shyam, which was released last month, didn’t do great business at the box office and was recently premiered on Amazon Prime Video. Prabhas has many interesting films lined up like Adipurush, Project K, Salaar, and Spirit, and now, reportedly, the actor might soon make his Hollywood debut. Yes, you read it right! Also Read - Acharya: Megastar Chiranjeevi REJECTS this request of preggers Kajal Aggarwal for THIS reason

According to a report in Telugu 360, Prabhas has been offered a Hollywood superhero film and it is going to be produced by Universal Studios. The report states that the two rounds of discussions have already happened and the production house is interested in getting Prabhas on board for the franchise of a superhero film. Universal Studios wants to make a series of films with an Asian superhero.

According to the portal, Prabhas is the production house's first choice and the actor has also responded on a positive note. If this report turns out to be true, the actor has to give bulk dates for the project. Reportedly, Universal Studios have also offered Prabhas a whopping amount. Well, more details about the franchise are kept under wraps.

We are sure fans of Prabhas would be super excited to read this report and they must be praying that it turns out to be true. Meanwhile, fans of the actor are eagerly waiting for the first look of Adipurush which will be reportedly out on Ram Navami (10th April) this year. Adipurush was slated to release in August this year, but it has been postponed to January 2023. Directed by Om Raut, the movie also stars Saif Ali Khan, , and .