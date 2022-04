Preggers Rihanna breaks up with A$AP Rocky after he cheats on her? Check shocking details

It was a few months ago that announced that she and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child. They were said to be in a happy phase of life. However, here comes a shocker. Whispers are being heard that they have reportedly parted ways. Fans of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are in a state of shock over these alleged reports and are refusing to believe it until the couple makes it official. It all started with tweets made by Louis Pisano that spoke about Rihanna and Rocky parting ways as he cheated on her. Also Read - BTS: Mission Impossible actor Simon Pegg excited to take his daughter to the PTD Las Vegas concert; proves he is ARMY once again

The tweet made by fashion influencer Louis Pisano read, “Rihanna & ASAP Rocky have split. Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi.” Another tweet made by the same fashion influencer read, "ASAP & Amina is not new though as she was seeing him years ago and also collaborated with him on a collection of shoes." Check out the tweets below: Also Read - Cardi B and Offset share the first photo of their 7-month-old son; reveal the little munchkin's name

Rihanna & ASAP Rocky have split. Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi. — LOUIS (@LOUIS_via_ROMA) April 14, 2022

Amina was responsible for designing Fenty’s footwear offering and Rihanna is often seen in custom shoes from her own label. — LOUIS (@LOUIS_via_ROMA) April 14, 2022

ASAP & Amina is not new though as she was seeing him years ago and also collaborated with him on a collection of shoes. — LOUIS (@LOUIS_via_ROMA) April 14, 2022

Things apparently hit the fan at Craigs in LA — LOUIS (@LOUIS_via_ROMA) April 14, 2022