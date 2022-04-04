Preggers Rihanna slays in a pink mini dress with feathers; flaunts her baby bump in full glory

Rihanna and boyfriend Rocky A$AP are going to be parents soon. The Umbrella singer is expecting a baby soon. She is heavily pregnant and at any moment good news will knock. But well, through her pregnancy, Rihanna has been a trendsetter for all. She has been dishing out some of the most gorgeous and quirky fashion statements. She is making sure to flaunt her baby bump in the most adorable way possible. Recently, Riri stepped out wearing a mini pink dress with feathers and looked flawless as ever. Also Read - Imlie: Aryan Singh Rathore aka Fahmaan Khan's out of character dialogues upset fans - view tweets

Rihanna made another fashion statement by slipping into a short pink strap dress with light blue feathers at the bottom. She was captured in Los Angeles, CA as she arrived at a fancy restaurant. She sported green heels and flaunted a feathery purse. We loved the look but the baby bump captured all the attention. She pined her long curly hair with small pins. Take a look at the pictures below: Also Read - Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber recreate Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol's basketball fight from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and you cannot miss it - watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rihanna's Team Italia (@rihannasteamitalia)

Indeed, Rihanna is being a trendsetter and every pregnant woman should take a cue or two from her pregnancy wardrobe. Over the past few months, Rihanna has made many such fashion statements leaving her fans adoring her even more. Check out some of the pictures below: Also Read - Vijay Deverakonda in Liger, Rashmika Mandanna in Mission Majnu and more South stars gearing up for their big Bollywood debut this year

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay? (@weloverihanna23)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay? (@weloverihanna23)

Now, we are desperately waiting for Rihanna to drop the good news.